NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a freak accident on a Brooklyn sidewalk on Monday night.

An area of Greenpoint was blocked off after stray voltage struck someone walking their dog on a grate, CBS2’s Cory James reported.

It’s a simple task so many of us do, walking a pet, but on Monday night it took an unexpected turn for two people.

A neighbor watched as a woman tried to save her pet’s life.

“She was trying to give breath to the dog, but the dog wasn’t moving at all,” the neighbor said.

According to the FDNY, there were reports of electrified ground plates near Bell Slip and Clay Street just after 7 p.m. Con Edison told CBS2 that two people, including the person with a dog, were electrically shocked after walking on a metal grate on the sidewalk.

Con Ed said its investigation revealed the stray voltage came from the private building’s street lamp.

Neighbors with pets could not believe what happened.

“I never knew this was a risk, so there is a lot of construction going on around here I don’t know if it has something to do with it. I heard also the weather, freezing temperatures set something off,” one person said.

Firefighters said one person refused medical treatment.

CBS2 is still waiting on the condition of the people injured.