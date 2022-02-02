Final FarewellNYPD Det. Wilbert Mora Honored With Hero's Funeral At St. Patrick's Cathedral
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It could be hazardous outside later this week.

Due to a storm that is bearing down on the Northeast part of the country, the CBS2 First Alert Weather Team has issued a “Red Alert” for Friday.

Freezing rain is expected across the northern part of the Tri-State Area, with the possibility of the dangerous conditions reaching south to New York City. As a result, hazardous travel conditions are expected throughout the day on Friday.

Considerable accumulation is possible for areas north of the city.

