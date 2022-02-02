NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A dinner in the Theater District on Tuesday night is getting some extra attention.
We’ve learned Mayor Eric Adams dined privately at an upscale restaurant with former governor Andrew Cuomo.
Cuomo resigned last summer amid accusations of sexual harassment.
An Adams spokesman said his boss regularly meets with former government officials “to talk about governance,” adding, “There was nothing political about the conversation … and the mayor stands by his earlier comments that the former governor should have stepped down, as he did.”