NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Newark Mayor Ras Baraka has signed an executive order extending the city’s COVID vaccine and mask mandates.
Vaccines will still be required to enter restaurants, bars, nightclubs, gyms and indoor entertainment facilities until Feb. 16.
Masks will be required indoors at all public places until March 4.
