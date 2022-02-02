Final Farewell
NYPD Det. Wilbert Mora Honored With Hero's Funeral At St. Patrick's Cathedral
Local News
Latest Headlines
NYPD Det. Wilbert Mora Honored With Hero's Funeral At St. Patrick's Cathedral
It has been less than a week since New York buried another young hero, Mora's 22-year-old partner, Det. Jason Rivera.
Photos: Honoring Det. Wilbert Mora
Family, friends and fellow officers gathered Wednesday for an emotional farewell to NYPD Det. Wilbert Mora.
Galleries
Honoring Det. Wilbert Mora
Thousands of police officers from around the country came to St. Patrick's Cathedral, along with other mourners, to pay their respects to fallen Det. Wilbert Mora, who died in the line of duty in an ambush shooting in Harlem.
Photos: Honoring Det. Wilbert Mora
By
CBSNewYork Team
February 2, 2022 at 1:15 pm
Filed Under:
Harlem
,
Jason Rivera
,
New York
,
Officers Shot
,
Police-Involved Shooting
,
Wilbert Mora
