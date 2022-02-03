NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Giants released a more extensive statement in response to Brian Flores’ lawsuit Thursday.

General manager Joe Schoen went on the record two days ago, saying the Giants had a thorough coaching search and that Flores was one of the finalists and he’d leave it at that.

Thursday, the team released a timeline of the events of Jan. 27, which was the day that Flores interviewed with the Giants at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

Statement from the New York Giants Read: https://t.co/tQmv9jZddJ pic.twitter.com/KRjZEHi2qr — New York Giants (@Giants) February 3, 2022

The Giants’ statement read in part:

“The allegation that the Giants’ decision had been made prior to Friday evening, January 28, is false. And to base that allegation on a text exchange with Bill Belichick in which he ultimately states that he “thinks” Brian Daboll would get the job is irresponsible. The text exchange occurred the day before Coach Daboll’s in-person interview even took place. Giants’ ownership would never hire a head coach based only on a 20-minute zoom interview, which is all that Mr. Daboll had at that point. “In addition, Mr. Belichick does not speak for and has no affiliation with the Giants. Mr. Belichick’s text exchange provides no insight into what actually transpired during our head coaching search.”

At the heart of Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL is the Rooney Rule, which is supposed to affect racial equality in hiring practices for head coaches and front office personnel.

Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II says there has been improvement as far as front offices, but there’s still needed improvement in minority head coaching hires. The Steelers have the only African-American head coach in the league — Mike Tomlin.

Flores also claims his former Dolphins owner Steven Ross offered him $100,000 for every less the team suffered in 2019 to get a better draft position. He also claims Ross tried to get him to tamper with a prospective unidentified free agent quarterback.

Ross responded by calling the claims “false, malicious and defamatory” and promised to defend his “personal integrity” as well as that of the organization.