NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sarah Palin’s libel trial against The New York Times is underway Thursday.
The former Republican vice presidential nominee and Alaska governor wants to hold the paper liable for a 2017 editorial.
The editorial linked some of Palin's political comments to a 2011 shooting in which six people were killed and then-U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords was seriously injured. The Times later corrected the editorial.
To win the case, Palin must show the Times acted with malice.
Jury selection was initially set to start on Jan. 24, but it was delayed after Palin tested positive for COVID-19.