NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A stubborn manhole fire in New Rochelle Friday morning meant a return trip for firefighters.
Smoke floated out of the manhole on North Avenue, across the street from the police station.
The fire department says it was called to the scene just before 6 a.m. Firefighters put out the fire, but then they were called back before 8 a.m., because the fire broke out again.
They “rainbowed” water across North Avenue to get more water down the manhole to put out the flames.