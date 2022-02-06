By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It’s another cold day to finish out the weekend, but with less wind it won’t feel as harsh.

Temps will reach the low to mid 30s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Wind chills will be in the 20s for most. Some more clouds will start streaming in by late in the day, but we stay dry.

With increasing clouds overnight, temps won’t fall as much. Lows will be in the upper 20s around NYC. There is a slight chance of some very spotty freezing drizzle, mainly to the south.

Monday will be milder with temps closer to normal… right around 40 degrees. Some scattered light rain/snow showers will be moving through, with the wintry mix gradually shifting farther north as temps rise.

Not a huge deal, but some slick spots are possible where it falls.

A steadier rain arrives Monday night, mainly for locations south and east of the city as a low pressure system grazes us while passing well offshore.

Any leftover showers are exiting by sunrise Tuesday, with a seasonable mix of sun and clouds by afternoon.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!