NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman is dead after being shot in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx on Monday afternoon.

Two men were also wounded and the NYPD is searching for the gunman.

Police say a 39-year-old woman was shot in the head and died at Lincoln Hospital, and a 32-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were each shot in the back and listed in stable condition at Lincoln and Harlem hospitals, respectively, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported Monday.

Surveillance video shows a white car and someone inside shoots at a group of people on the sidewalk. Those who were not hit take off running and the car speeds off down the block.

First responders rushed the three victims to the hospital, where the woman, identified as Gloria Ortiz of the Bronx, was pronounced dead and the two male victims were being treated.

The incident happened just after 4 p.m. on East 137th Street near Cypress Avenue on a quiet block with mostly auto repair and rental shops.

Police are searching for the gunmen and no arrests have been made. Investigators are still trying to figure out the motive and if the victims were the intended targets.

Police stats show shootings for the month of January were up 52% in the Bronx, compared to January 2021, and up 32% citywide.