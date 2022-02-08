CBS News New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Broadway, Local TV, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a special celebration Tuesday from Broadway’s “The Music Man” with the help of River City’s own barbershop quartet.

The show is celebrating its opening week and its 21 young cast members who are making their Broadway debuts.

“The Music Man,” starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, officially opens Thursday at the Winter Garden Theatre.

CBSNewYork Team