NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Opening a book expands the mind and opens the world to endless possibilities, but it’s important for young people to feel represented in the books and stories they read.
The New York Public Library has as new book list called “Vibrant Voices” celebrating the works of authors of color with stories about people of color.
Librarians hope readers will get a glimpse into the lives of others and recognize themselves on the pages. The goal is to promote discussion and expand understanding in the classroom and at home.
Shauntee Burns-Simpson, the NYPL associate director of school support and outreach, spoke to CBS2’s Dana Tyler about the importance of “Vibrant Voices.” To view the full list, click here.