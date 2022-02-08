NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is considering making outdoor dining structures a permanent feature on city streets.

They have been a lifeline for restaurants during the pandemic, but not everyone wants them to stick around.

“Overall, I think its time has come and gone,” Greenwich Village resident Isaac Komen told CBS2.

Some residents say the sheds are eyesores, take away parking, and the garbage attracts rats. They fear it could only get worse.

Leif and Kathy Arntzen run their neighborhood block association and say the streets of Greenwich Village are being crowded out.

“Quality of life is what it’s all about. But the City Council has to slow this down. It can’t be fast-tracked,” Kathy Arntzen said.

However, some would disagree. Daniello Cannill, from the restaurant Norma, says the sheds have given his place nearly twice the seating capacity and have been the key to keeping them in businesses.

“It’s about 60 seats, which is a lot. It’s like having a double restaurant, honestly,” he said.

The city claims the outdoor dining program saved 100,000 jobs.

The City Council will take up the future of outdoor dining Tuesday to establish rules and create permit procedures.

“We’re going to go and hear from the different agencies about how do we make this program permanent?” said Councilmember Marjorie Velazquez.

The council is expected to discuss the issue at 10 a.m., though it’s unclear if they will vote on it.