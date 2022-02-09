NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A brazen home invasion was caught on video last week in Brooklyn.
Two suspects can be seen forcing their way into a man's apartment in Coney Island.
It happened on Feb. 3 at an apartment building on West 5th Street and Neptune Avenue.
Police said the suspects zip-tied the victim's hands, threatened him with a knife and kicked him.
They allegedly stole two watches before taking off.
They allegedly stole two watches before taking off.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.