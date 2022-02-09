NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a new initiative to make Broadway more accessible and bring a love of the arts to young New Yorkers.
The producers of “The Music Man” announced Wednesday the show is making 10,000 tickets available at just $20 each for New York City students and their families and teachers.
The effort was the work of the show’s Black Theatre Coalition fellow and partnerships with the city Department of Education and a dozen local youth nonprofits.
“The Music Man,” starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, officially opens Thursday night.