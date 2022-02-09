NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A child was killed and two people were injured after a crash at a Queens car wash Wednesday.

Police say it happened after a car jumped a curb and crashed into the car wash at Beach Channel Drive near Dix Avenue in Far Rockaway around 4:15 p.m.

Video shows the car pull out of the grocery store parking lot, speeding straight into a building and hitting those walking on the sidewalk.

“She came out the supermarket at a high rate of speed,” said Daquan Jones, an employee at a nearby barbershop.

He says it all happened so fast.

“The car just came, we seen it and we just tried to jump out the way. She just hit it and then she jumped out the car, screaming and hollering,” Jones said.

Police say a 35-year-old woman was behind the wheel.

Jones says the car narrowly missed him but struck the customer he was walking with.

“We both tried to jump out the way, but the car caught her. She went on the hood, hit the windshield, went right into the car wash,” Jones said.

“And your instinct was just to run and help her?” CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis asked.

“Yeah, everybody, the neighbors, people that I don’t even know just ran over, they digged her out. She was alive. I was talking to her,” Jones said.

“I was right down the street. I heard the crash. So when I come up, the lady was underneath the car there. They were trying to pull her out and stuff like that. I couldn’t stand there and watch that,” neighbor Tony Brooks said.

They later learned a child was pinned between the car and the now partially collapsed building — a 10-year-old girl, who, according to police, didn’t survive.

Jones says his customer is in the hospital but is expected to be OK.

Police say the driver is in stable condition, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.