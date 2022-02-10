NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Who shot and killed a young father in Brooklyn? That’s what police are trying to figure out.

Neighbors, family and colleagues who gathered outside all day on Forbell Street in Cypress Hills couldn’t understand who could kill a 36-year-old as he got out of his car early Wednesday morning. Community patrols and the NYPD were on hand, but there remains more questions than answers, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported.

Modassar Khandaker was getting out of his car at around 12:45 a.m. in front of his home when police say he was shot in the head.

“Just one shot, that’s what I heard,” Nezrul Islam said.

He said his outdoor surveillance video captured two guys. One was tall and wearing a mask.

“That person, he run in front of my house and he went … the car was parked right there on the corner. He jump in the car and take off,” Islam said.

🚨BREAKING🚨: NYPD investigating a deadly shooting in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn where a 36-year-old man was shot in the head in front of his home at around 12:45am. He’s being identified as, “Modassar Khandaker.” Suspect still on the run. No motive as of yet. More on @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/5EcYulpOgd — Elijah Westbrook (@elijahwestbrook) February 9, 2022

Police said Khandaker wasn’t robbed and it doesn’t appear he was targeted for the car.

Gainer spoke to a man who worked with him at John F. Kennedy Airport for the past five years as a wheelchair attendant. He said Khandaker worked the night shift.

“I miss like big brother. Just go work, home, and go to somewhere with the family,” he said.

The 36-year-old was married and had a 4-year-old son. His friends said family was his whole world.

“He is a good husband. He is a good father, a good brother. He’s a good colleague. Just a 100% good guy, you know? He was very honest and very nice guy,” the same man said, breaking down.

Community activists are wondering when the gun violence will stop.

“New York has been a very, very scary place. Parents are scared to come out. Kids are scared to come out. Something has to be done before another life is taken away,” Khairul Islam said.

Police are continuing to look at surveillance videos from the neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

CBS2’s Elijah Westbrook contributed to this report. Editor’s note: This story was first published Feb. 9.