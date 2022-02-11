NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Con Edison is reaching out to customers feeling the economic squeeze.
Those customers are seeing increases of up to 300% in their gas and electric bills this month.READ MORE: Jury Deliberations Underway In Sarah Palin's Defamation Trial Against The New York Times
As city and state leaders are demand an investigation, the utility says higher energy costs are to blame.
Con Ed sent an email to customers offering various ways the utility can help with higher costs.
Web Extra: Read Con Edison’s MessageREAD MORE: FDA Delays Meeting On COVID-19 Vaccine For Children Under 5 To Review More Data
“Your bill may be higher than usual this month, even if you didn’t use more energy than usual. That’s mainly because energy supply costs vary. A spike in these costs plus higher energy use during a frigid January has led to bill increases for most customers,” Con Ed said in their statement.
The utility said it “buys energy on the wholesale market and provides it to customers at the same price we paid without a profit.”
The utility says it can help customers by offering payment plants, extensions, and more.MORE NEWS: Unvaccinated New York City Employees Rally Against Vaccine Mandate Deadline, Thousands Expected To Lose Jobs
For more information, CLICK HERE.