Jury Deliberations Underway In Sarah Palin's Defamation Trial Against The New York Times James Sample, a professor of constitutional law at Hofstra Law School, told CBS2 in order for Palin to win, she would need to establish the Times acted with actual malice.

FDA Delays Meeting On COVID-19 Vaccine For Children Under 5 To Review More DataThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration has delayed a meeting about a COVID-19 vaccine for children younger than 5 that was originally scheduled to take place next week, raising questions about when they'll be able to get vaccinated against the deadly virus. The FDA said it wants to see more data from Pfizer before proceeding.