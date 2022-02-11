NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Jury deliberations are underway in Sarah Palin‘s defamation trial against the New York Times.
Lawyers delivered closing arguments Friday.READ MORE: Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin Takes Stand For Second Day At New York Times Trial: 'I Hope That There Is Justice'
The former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate is suing the newspaper over a 2017 editorial that incorrectly linked Palin’s political rhetoric to a 2011 mass shooting involving Rep. Gabby Giffords.READ MORE: Sarah Palin's Libel Trial Against The New York Times Gets Underway
The paper later corrected the editorial and tweeted an apology.
James Sample, a professor of constitutional law at Hofstra Law School, told CBS2 in order for Palin to win, she would need to establish the Times acted with actual malice.MORE NEWS: Just Days After Testing Positive For COVID, Sarah Palin Spotted Dining At Manhattan Restaurant
A New York Times spokesperson released a statement saying it part, “In this trial we are seeking to reaffirm a foundational principle of American law: public figures should not be permitted to use libel suits to punish unintentional errors by news organizations.”