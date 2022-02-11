NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Newark on Friday to highlight the city’s effort to replace dangerous lead pipes.

Harris will attend a roundtable discussion to explore how city leaders were able to complete the project quickly and how it could be applied to other communities, CBS2’s John Dias reported.

It’s a major milestone. From Washington, D.C. to New Jersey, leaders said the completion of Newark’s Lead Service Line Replacement Project is worth celebrating. It has impacted more than 18,000 homes in less than three years.

The undertaking, which could take decades, is touted as “remarkable” by the federal government.

Kareen Adeem, the city’s director of sewer and water, is in charge of the local project.

“We didn’t kick this thing down the road,” Adeem said.

Harris will meet with Gov. Phil Murphy and other dignitaries like Mayor Ras Baraka to highlight the success.

On Twitter, Baraka said he’s looking forward to discussing work which “will help replace lead service lines in communities across the country.”

Back in May, Baraka spoke with CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas.

“You lost a lot of trust of residents. Do you think that trust has returned?” Cline-Thomas asked.

“That’s what they were concerned about, remove the lead service lines. So, that’s what we did,” Baraka said.

The replacement project falls under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. New Jersey received $1 billion over five years to improve water infrastructure across the state.

Residents were elated when crews finished part of the project on Lincoln Avenue in November.

“Something got done about it, finally,” Sammy Ramos said. “For our families, for our future.”

According to the White House, up to 10 million American households and 400,000 schools and child care centers currently lack safe drinking water. That includes many in the Garden State.

In fact, the American Society of Civil Engineers gave New Jersey a D+ on its infrastructure report card. Leaders are eager to turn that grade around.

This will be the vice president’s second official trip to New Jersey.