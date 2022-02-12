NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a man accused of stealing a woman’s shoe at a Brooklyn subway station.
It happened just after 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Grand Army Plaza 2/3 subway station.READ MORE: Lunar New Year Celebrations Continue In Chinatown With Dragon Dances
According to police, a man took a 47-year-old woman’s sneaker off her left foot as she was walking up the staircase to the street.READ MORE: Many New Yorkers Say They're Confused When And Where They Still Need To Wear Masks
The man then ran back into the station, jumped the turnstile and got onto a train.
The victim was not injured.MORE NEWS: Woman Found Dead In Bathtub In East Harlem Apartment
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.