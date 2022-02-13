NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are questioning a person of interest Sunday after a double-fatal shooting in the Bronx.
It happened on 198th Street in Bedford Park just before 11 p.m. Saturday.
Investigators said two men were arguing when bullets started to fly.
Police said a 24-year-old was shot in the face and a 28-year-old was shot in the torso.
Both men were pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital.
A firearm was recovered at the scene.
Police did not say if they man they are questioning is a suspect.