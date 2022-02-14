NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a second suspect after a Bronx baby shower turned deadly.

Wayne Smith, 28, of New Rochelle was arrested and charged with murder. Police said he fatally shot 24-year-old Arnold Oliver after Oliver fatally shot Jamal Smith, who is the brother of the suspect.

The incident happened late Saturday night on East 198th Street and Webster Avenue in the Bedford Park section of the borough.

A nearby deli worker said it started as an argument at a baby shower, before spilling out into the streets.

“They took it down to here in the front. That’s when it got a little heated. They took it down to the corner and then what I heard is they kind of hugged each other, leaned on each other. The other person took the gun and shot him right in the torso, right in the body,” the deli worker said.

An additional person is being sought in connection with the deadly violence. Police released a picture of that person earlier Sunday.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on Feb. 13.