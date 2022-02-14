CBS News New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
New York weather

Today: Mostly to partly sunny, blustery and very cold. Expect highs in the upper 20s, but it will only feel like the teens.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and frigid. Temps will fall to around 20 with wind chills in the teens and single digits.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow: Still cold, but not as windy. Highs in the low to mid 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Wednesday. Much warmer with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

