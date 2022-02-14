Today: Mostly to partly sunny, blustery and very cold. Expect highs in the upper 20s, but it will only feel like the teens.
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and frigid. Temps will fall to around 20 with wind chills in the teens and single digits.
Tomorrow: Still cold, but not as windy. Highs in the low to mid 30s with wind chills in the 20s.
Wednesday. Much warmer with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.