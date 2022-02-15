NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was killed when a fire broke out early Tuesday morning at an apartment building in Manhattan.
Firefighters were called around 3 a.m. to Amsterdam Avenue in Lincoln Square. Investigators said the flames started on the fifth floor.
That's where firefighters found the victim unconscious. He was rushed to St. Luke's Hospital, but did not survive.
One firefighter also suffered a minor injury battling the blaze.
Investigators are still working to determine the cause.