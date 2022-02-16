PLAINSBORO, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A police-involved shooting in Middlesex County on Wednesday has prompted an investigation by the state attorney general.

CBS2’s Meg Baker was in the Ravens Crest condo complex in Plainsboro, where reports of shots fired came in around noon. Neighbors said it was an eviction notice gone wrong.

Police were spotted on a second-story balcony, where neighbors say marshals came to serve the notice but found no one home. However, there was then an altercation happened out in the street and shots were fired. Small markers numbered where bullets and other evidence were found, including what appeared to be a knife.

“I was working and I heard the shots. I looked out the window and there was like about five shots or so. The guy fell I would suppose almost immediately. I didn’t see him standing, so when I heard the shots and looked out he was already lying down, and that’s basically it. Police started helping him out and the ambulance came almost immediately,” a neighbor named Ivan said.

Investigators packed up other objects, including a puffy coat. Ravens Crest Drive remained taped off for the rest of the afternoon.

Neighbors were in disbelief.

“This is a little bit shocking, like a lot a bit shocking, actually. I would not have thought of this. I’ve lived here three years and nothing like this has ever happened,” Emanie Chestnut said.

“That’s scary. I didn’t know anything about it. I don’t know what to make of that. Normally, no incidents here. It’s very quiet,” Ken Bushhorn said.

“This is safe neighborhood, always very quiet. Barely see cops around,” Sandra Batista added.

The investigation is being handled by the Attorney General’s Office. There was no word on the condition of the person who was shot.

CBS2’s Meg Baker contributed to this report.