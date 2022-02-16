ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A gasoline truck crashed into a building and sparked a massive fire overnight in Rockville Centre.

Officials say the truck driver was rushed to the hospital, and three firefighters suffered minor injuries.

The chief of department told CBS2 is was as bright as day when he arrived on the scene around 1:30 a.m., because the gasoline was on fire. More than 9,000 gallons spilled onto the street.

“There was fire everywhere, in the street, the tanker, the two buildings. And when I looked down Sunrise Highway, there was fire coming out of seven or eight manhole covers,” Rockville Centre Fire Chief of Department James Avondet said. “It’s one of the worst things I’ve seen in my 47-year career.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul directed multiple state agencies to help with the investigation and cleanup.

“DEC has deployed Environmental Conservation Police Officers and Spill Responders, including a drone pilot, to assess the potential environmental impacts to the Mill River and surrounding area and to pump out, clean, and flush the impacted drainage system,” the governor said in a statement. “DOT is currently assessing damage to the drainage system, pavement and a traffic signal and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.”

The crash severely damaged a La-Z-Boy furniture store and nearby liquor store. One witness said the flames were at least 60 feet high, and the smoke could be seen from blocks away.

“I seen the whole building go up, then second floor collapsed. Then they were trying to put it out, but the fire was just going. Then one thing led to another, now the building is gone,” witness Brett Agostini said.

Many people on the scene told CBS2’s John Dias their power went out. Hazmat teams say the drinking water should not be impacted.

Stick with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this breaking news.