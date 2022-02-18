CBS News New YorkWatch Now
'He Worked Hard, He Loved Being A Fireman'By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A ceremony was held Friday for Firefighter Jesse Gerhard at his firehouse in Queens.

Black bunting is now draped at Ladder Company 134 in Far Rockaway.

A ceremony was held Friday for Firefighter Jesse Gerhard at his firehouse in Queens. (Credit: CBS2)

The 33-year-old firefighter collapsed inside the firehouse Wednesday night and died from a medical incident.

The day before, he helped rescue people trapped inside a burning house.

“The guy just was a sponge who wanted to do anything. He could build you anything. He could build a table, but he couldn’t put anything on it. The guy couldn’t cook for anything,” Firefighter Carl Karetkowski said at Friday’s ceremony. “He was just a gentle, gentle guy. We all loved him. He worked hard. He loved being a fireman.”

The cause of Gerhard’s death has not been determined. But even in death, he is still saving lives as an organ donor.

