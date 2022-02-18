NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A ceremony was held Friday for Firefighter Jesse Gerhard at his firehouse in Queens.
Black bunting is now draped at Ladder Company 134 in Far Rockaway.READ MORE: Adams, Hochul Lay Out Plan To Address Mental Health And Homelessness On Subways
The 33-year-old firefighter collapsed inside the firehouse Wednesday night and died from a medical incident.READ MORE: Mother Dies, Father And 10-Month-Old Son Hospitalized After Suffolk County Fire
The day before, he helped rescue people trapped inside a burning house.
“The guy just was a sponge who wanted to do anything. He could build you anything. He could build a table, but he couldn’t put anything on it. The guy couldn’t cook for anything,” Firefighter Carl Karetkowski said at Friday’s ceremony. “He was just a gentle, gentle guy. We all loved him. He worked hard. He loved being a fireman.”MORE NEWS: Kim Potter Sentenced To 2 Years For Killing Daunte Wright
The cause of Gerhard’s death has not been determined. But even in death, he is still saving lives as an organ donor.