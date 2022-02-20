NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was stabbed at a subway station in Brooklyn.
It happened at the Van Siclen Avenue station near Livonia Avenue in East New York at around 3 p.m. on Feb. 19.READ MORE: US Has Intel That Russian Commanders Have Orders To Proceed With Ukraine Invasion
According to police, the suspect first punched the 20-year-old woman in the back.READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth II Tests Positive For COVID-19, Experiencing Mild Symptoms
After a verbal argument between the two, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the woman in the abdomen three times, police said.
The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.MORE NEWS: Broadway And Beyond: Starring In Off-Broadway Opera 'Intimate Apparel' Is A Childhood Dream Come True For Justin Austin
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.