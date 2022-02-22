CBS News New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Firefighter Jesse Gerhard’s wake is being held Tuesday on Long Island.

His viewing will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., then again from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Frederick J. Chapey and Sons Funeral Home in Islip.

The funeral will be held Wednesday at St. Patrick’s Church in Bay Shore.

The 33-year-old died last week after suffering a medical episode at his firehouse in Queens a day after battling a fire in Far Rockaway.

He was a seven-year veteran of the FDNY.

