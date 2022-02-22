NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The aftermath of a bizarre and scary accident was caught on camera in Inwood.
It happened Monday afternoon on Nagle Avenue and Sickles Street.
Police say a driver was inside a running parked car, listening to music, when he says the vehicle suddenly accelerated on its own, slamming into the back of another parked car.
The vehicle ended up on top of one vehicle and wedged under the rear bumper of another.
The driver was not seriously hurt and is not facing charges.