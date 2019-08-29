Sunday, October 20, 2019

Click Here To Register For Bike MS: New York City 2019

View Bike Routes | Ride Details

An extraordinary experience marked by passion, inspiration, determination and fun. Feel the electricity at the starting line and the remarkable support throughout your journey as we unite in our mission to end MS.

30 Mile Traffic-Free route around Manhattan, 50-Mile and 100-Mile Century routes traffic-free through the Holland Tunnel

Help raise money to fund promising research and provide critical services to support those living with Multiple Sclerosis.

A new study funded by the National MS Society shows more than twice as many people in the U.S. are living with MS than previously thought. The funds raised through Bike MS are making a difference, and we will do whatever it takes to accelerate breakthroughs since twice as many people need a cure.

So join a team or start your own. You’ll embark on a journey filled with laughter, excitement, support and a profound sense of accomplishment, and your participation will drive MS research forward faster and deliver programs and services to those who face the challenges of MS every day.