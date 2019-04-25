

Sunday, May 19, 2019 / 5K Rain or Shine

Check-in/Manhattan Registration Begins At 9:00 A.M.

Walk begins at 10:00 a.m.

Pier 16 – South Street Seaport, Manhattan, New York, NY 10038

We hope you’ll join WCBS-TV and WLNY-TV on-air personalities for a scenic walk that starts at Pier 16 and heads through lower Manhattan, as well as experiencing motivational stories, fun-filled festivities, live entertainment, tons of games and prizes and our official Great Strides T-shirt contest.

Great Strides, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s largest national fundraising event, offers hope to those living with cystic fibrosis. Each year, more than 125,000 people participate in nearly 400 walks across the country to support the Foundation’s mission to cure cystic fibrosis and raise awareness about this rare, genetic, life-shortening disease that makes it difficult to breathe. We hope you will join us at a walk near you!

The CF Foundation continues to lead the way in innovative research and drug development, promoting high-quality, individualized care, and helping people with CF live better today. Nearly every CF drug was made possible by the Foundation and because of funds raised from Great Strides, people with CF are living longer, healthier lives and pursuing their dreams.

While we have come so far, we still have so much work to do. The lives of people with this disease are still cut far too short.

Great Strides provides a fantastic opportunity for family, friends, students, and colleagues to come together and make a difference in the lives of people with CF. The event harnesses the power of people with a shared vision and encourages collaboration, team building, and leadership, as we take steps to find a cure. We are at a pivotal moment in the history of cystic fibrosis and your support matters. Let’s keep making Great Strides until we have a cure.

The time is now. Together, we can conquer this disease. Until it’s done.

Find a Great Strides walk near you!

New York City

May 19, 2019

Pier 16, Seaport District – New York, NY 10038

http://fightcf.cff.org/NYC

Lower Hudson Valley

May 19, 2019

Lyndhurst Estate – Tarrytown, NY 10591

http://fightcf.cff.org/LowerHudsonValley

Nassau County

June 2, 2019

Adelphi University – Garden City, NY 11530

http://fightcf.cff.org/Nassau

Putnam County

June 2, 2019

Edward Ryan Memorial Park – Carmel Hamlet, NY 10512

http://fightcf.cff.org/Putnam

Poughkeepsie

June 9, 2019

Bowdoin Park – Wappingers Falls, NY 12590

http://fightcf.cff.org/Poughkeepsie

Staten Island

June 9, 2019

Midland Beach – Staten Island, NY 10306

http://fightcf.cff.org/StatenIsland

Suffolk County

June 9, 2019

Holtsville Ecology Center & Zoo – Holtsville, NY 11742

http://fightcf.cff.org/Suffolk



Take A Look Back At Great Strides 2018…



About The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

The mission of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is to cure cystic fibrosis and to provide all people with the disease the opportunity to lead full, productive lives by funding research and drug development, promoting individualized treatment, and ensuring access to high-quality, specialized care.

Cystic fibrosis is a progressive, genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections and limits the ability to breathe over time.

No effective treatments for cystic fibrosis existed 50 years ago and little was known about the disease. The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation maintains a robust pipeline of therapies (currently over 50 in the pipeline) that target CF from every angle, including the root cause of the disease.

Although there has been significant progress in treating this disease, there is still no cure and too many lives are cut far too short.

More than half of the cystic fibrosis population is over the age of 18.

The life expectancy of someone born with CF has doubled in the last 30 years. Today, many people with CF are living into their 30s, 40s, and beyond!

Many cystic fibrosis patients and families face complicated issues related to getting the care they need. But CF Foundation Compass makes sure that no one has to do it alone. Compass is a personalized service to help with the insurance, financial, legal, and other issues CF patients and their families face.

For more information about the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, see their website at www.CFF.org.