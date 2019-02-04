Latest Videos
8 Injured In Early Morning Fire On The Upper West SideFlames can be seen shooting out of the second floor windows of a building on 76th Street near West End Avenue. The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning. CBS2’s Chris Wragge reports.
2 People Seriously Injured In East Harlem Apartment FireFirefighters were able to put out the fire inside a 20-story building in the Wilson Houses development on East 105th Street. CBS2’s Mary Calvi reports.
Driver Pleads Not Guilty In Haverstraw Murder CaseThe man accused of mowing down a family, killing a mother of six outside a Rockland County convenience store pleads not guilty. Jason Mendez's attorney entered the plea during a brief arraignment hearing this morning. CBS2’s Chris Wragge reports.
City Move Carriage Horses Into Central Park, Bans Street Pick-UpsStarting today, New York City is corralling carriage horse pick-ups, limiting them to Central Park, and no longer allowing passengers to board on the street. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
Queens Lawmakers, Business Leaders Beg Amazon To ReconsiderDozens of New York politicians and business leaders are desperate for a deal to win back Amazon and wrote an open letter in today’s New York Times to convince the online retail giant that New York City is still the prime choice. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.
Suspect Questioned After Police Officer Hit During FDR Drive ChaseSources tell CBS2 that one person is being questioned in connection with the hit-and-run however, the investigation is still ongoing. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
Actor Luke Perry Hospitalized In CaliforniaReports say the 52-year-old suffered a massive stroke. WLNY TV's Jessica Layton reports.
At Knitty City, They Say A Stitch In Time Can Help Your Mind"We tell people: Do fifteen minutes of knitting every day, and it will change your life," owner Pearl Chin told CBS2's Elle McLogan.