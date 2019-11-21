CBSN
Update On Deadly Shooting At Tobacco ShopA 23-year-old employee was shot to death and another man was wounded last night at a tobacco shop in the Bronx.
Best Friendsgiving Tips You Need To KnowHosting Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving in a New York City apartment can be challenging, but the experts at Bon Appetit say the big meal shouldn’t be a big headache. So they’ve done the hard work for you, testing recipes and coming up with a game plan to make your life easier.
1 Dead, 1 Injured In Tobacco Shop ShootingA 23-year-old man was shot to death and another was wounded last night in the Bronx. CBSN New York's Reena Roy reports from the scene in the Concourse section.
Concerns Over Bail Reform Law Taking EffectLaw enforcement officials are voicing their concerns over New York’s criminal justice reform plan. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.
Rikers Correction Officer Attacked By InmateA Rikers Island correction officer was attacked by an inmate early this morning, police say.
Soldier Surprises Son At Rangers GameA young Rangers fan was picked to play a trivia game last night at Madison Square Garden and when he won, he got the best prize of all.
James Corden, Frozen Cast Do 'Crosswalk The Musical'Some drivers in Los Angeles got quite the surprise when they had to stop for a red light.
New Rules For Commercial Waste CollectionSweeping changes are coming to how private carting companies collect commercial waste.