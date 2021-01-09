WLNY Live Stream

On Air Schedule
Monday, January 11th
- 09:00 PM - 09:15 PM
- Live News WLNY-News At 9PM
Tuesday, January 12th
- 09:00 PM - 09:15 PM
- Live News WLNY-News At 9PM
All Times EST (-5 GMT)
California Woman Who Falsely Accused Black Teen Of Stealing Cellphone In Custody In New York CityMiya Ponsetto, the California woman who attacked a Black teenager and falsely accused him of stealing her cellphone at a hotel in SoHo, was extradited to New York City Saturday morning.
New York Weather: CBS2's 1/9 Saturday Morning UpdateJohn Elliott has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News This Morning.
Firefighters Hurt, Businesses Destroyed By Raging Fire In Flushing, QueensIt took more than 200 firefighters several hours to knock the flames down Saturday morning. But crews remain on the scene to put out hot spots. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
Fanalysis NFL Wild Card Weekend: Sunday GamesCBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at NFL Wild Card Weekend with sports investment analyst Jared Smith, of SportsGrid, in the latest edition of Fanalysis.
Fanalysis NFL Wild Card Weekend: Saturday GamesCBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at NFL Wild Card Weekend with sports investment analyst Jared Smith, of SportsGrid, in the latest edition of Fanalysis.
Metro-North Employee Will Pepe Suspended, Accused Of Rioting At U.S. CapitolA Metro-North employee has been suspended with pay, accused of taking part in the rioting at the U.S. Capitol.
Exclusive: New Yorkers Continue Holding Illegal Parties Despite Coronavirus GuidelinesFor months, we've been told to avoid large gatherings to slow the spread of COVID-19, but people continue to hold illegal parties. There have been dozens across New York City since the start of the pandemic; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.
Confederate Flag Found At Museum Of Jewish HeritageA symbol of hate was found in front of the Museum of Jewish Heritage.