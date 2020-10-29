NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Anyone traveling to the Tri-State Area from a state with a high coronavirus infection rate must quarantine for 14 days.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced the guidelines on June 24.
The order applies to anyone traveling from a state where 10% or more of the people tested came back positive on a seven-day average.
The list began with eight states but several more have since been added.
Here is the latest, as of Oct. 27:
· Alaska
· Alabama
· Arkansas
· Arizona
· California
· Colorado
· Delaware
· Florida
· Georgia
· Guam
· Iowa
· Idaho
· Illinois
· Indiana
· Kansas
· Kentucky
· Louisiana
· Maryland
· Michigan
· Minnesota
· Missouri
· Mississippi
· Montana
· North Carolina
· North Dakota
· Nebraska
· New Mexico
· Nevada
· Ohio
· Oklahoma
· Puerto Rico
· Rhode Island
· South Carolina
· South Dakota
· Tennessee
· Texas
· Utah
· Virginia
· Wisconsin
· West Virginia
· Wyoming