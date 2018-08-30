Sighing For Souvlaki? Check Out These 4 New Greek Spots In New York City

Lift Your Voice At These 3 New Karaoke Spots In New York CityIf it's been too long since you de-stressed by singing your heart out in a private room, you're in luck.

Yummy Scallion Pancakes In Chili Sauce Spice Up Any BrunchNaiome Ram of the Jue Lan Club shows how to make their scallion pancakes in sweet chili sauce.

Furry Friend Finder: Charlie & DukeCharlie is an 8 month old, 10 pound, Silky while Duke is a 4 1/2 month old, 7 pound, Shih Tzu puppy.

Babka Recipe For Your Rosh Hashanah CelebrationThe Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah kicks off Sunday. To celebrate the New Year, Breads Bakery in Manhattan has added some traditional treats to its menu.

Jewish Families Prepare For A Food-Filled Rosh HashanahWith the Jewish new year set to begin on Sunday evening, a lot of families have been preparing all week to celebrate Rosh Hashanah.