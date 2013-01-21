United Airlines Flight Out Of Newark Gets Stuck On Tarmac At Air Force Base In Canada For More Than Half A Day Two-hundred fifty passengers were back on the ground in New Jersey on Sunday night, after an in-flight nightmare left them stuck on the tarmac at a small airport in Canada for hours.

1 Seriously Hurt In College Point, Queens FireMonday's frigid conditions made it tough for firefighters in Queens.

Winter Storm Delivers Mostly Rain, Some Snow Across New York, New JerseyThe first big winter storm of 2019 is in the books and for most it turned out to be a chilly soaker rather than a freezing snowstorm.

Police: Mother Faked Kidnapping Story To Explain InjuriesPolice say the Hempstead woman made up a story about a man jumping in front of her stroller, grabbing and throwing her boy to the pavement.

'Super Blood Wolf Moon' To Light Up Sunday Night SkyThe next one won't happen for another 18 years. The unique eclipse will begin at 10:35 p.m. Eastern time.

Kiss Between Tom Brady, 11-Year-Old Son Raises Questions About Parent-Child AffectionNew England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is catching some heat over a kiss he shared with his son.

Drivers Crashes In 3 Cars In Jersey CityPolice say a car came barreling through Bayview Avenue and Ocean Avenue in Jersey City around 2:30 a.m. on Monday morning.

Police: Wrong Way Driver Killed In Fiery Crash In Washington HeightsAuthorities tell CBS2 the deadly crash happened just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning on Riverside Drive and West 155th Street.

Icy Conditions Expected To Worsen As Temperatures PlummetTemperatures were expected to plunge into the single digit late Sunday night, creating a concern for black ice on area roads, especially areas that saw snow on Saturday night.

Winds Making Dangerous Cold Across Tri-State Even WorseMonday will be dangerously cold throughout the Tri-State. Highs will be in the teens, with the wind making it feel more like below zero.