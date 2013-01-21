Latest Photos
Sponsored By
Filed Under: Arts & Culture, Best Of, Black History Month, News, Photos
- Remembering MLKRev. Martin Luther King Jr.US clergyman and civil rights leader Martin Luther King (C), 27, and his wife, Coretta Scott King, emerge from Montgomery Court House on March 23, 1956 following his trial on charges of conspiring to boycott segregated city buses. King was found guilty and sentenced to a 386 days of hard labor and fined $1,000. King immediately appealed. (credit: AFP/Getty Images)
- Remembering MLKRev. Martin Luther King Jr. King (3rd R) and other major American leaders of the Black civil rights movement (L from R) John Lewis, Whitney Young, Philip Randolph, Martin Luther King, James Farmer and Roy Wilkins, meet on March 3, 1963 in Roosevelt Hotel in New York during a meeting dedicated to the organization of the "March on Washington." (credit: OFF/AFP/Getty Images)
- Remembering MLKRev. Martin Luther King Jr.In the oval room of the white house, US President John Kennedy (4th at R) meets with leaders of various civil rights groups (from L to R): Secretary of Labor Willard Wirtz, leader of CORE (Congress of Racial Equality) Floyd McKissick, Executive Director of the National Catholic Conference Matthew Arnan, Whitney Young (Urban League), Reverend Martin Luther King, John Lewis (Chairman SNIC), Rabbi Joachim Prinz (American Jewish Congress), Director Eugene Carson Blake (vice chair comm. Race Relations), Philip Randolph. (credit: AFP/Getty Images)
- Remembering MLKRev. Martin Luther King Jr.Civil rights demonstrators, led by Dr Martin Luther King (not pictured), arrive in front of the Brown Chapel AME Church in Montgomery from Selma on March 26, 1965 in Alabama. (credit: AFP/Getty Images)
- Remembering MLKRev. Martin Luther King Jr.Coretta Scott King shakes hands with French Medicine Nobel Prize winner professor Jacques Monod (c) as her husband (3rd-r) looks on March 29, 1966 in Paris' Sport Palace during the meeting of the "Movement for the Peace". From l-r: French actress Simone Signoret, US actor and singer Harry Belafonte, French actor and singer Yves Montand. (credit: AFP/Getty Images)
- Remembering MLKRev. Martin Luther King Jur. Civil rights demonstrators, led by Dr Martin Luther King, make their way from Selma to Montgomery on March 21, 1965 in Alabama, on the third leg of the Selma to Montgomery marches. The Selma-to-Montgomery March for voting rights ended three weeks and represented the political and emotional peak of the modern civil rights movement. The first march took place on March 07, 1965 ("Bloody Sunday") when 600 civil rights marchers were attacked by state and local police. (credit: AFP/Getty Images)
- Remembering MLKRev. Martin Luther King Jr.US President Lyndon Johnson (l) shakes hands with King (c) on July 3, 1964 in Washington DC, after handing him a pen during the ceremonies for the signing of the civil rights bill at the White House. (credit: AFP/Getty Images)
- Remembering MLKRev. Martin Luther King Jr. King speaking on Sept. 21, 1964 in London at a press conference. (credit: AFP/Getty Images)
- Remembering MLKRev. Martin Luther King Jr. With wife Coretta Scott King on Dec. 9, 1964 in Oslo, Norway, where King received the Nobel Peace Prize. (credit: AFP/Getty Images)
- Remembering MLKRev. Martin Luther King Jr. King addresses the Paris' Sport Palace and the militants of the "Movement for the Peace" on March 29, 1966 (credit: AFP/Getty Images).
- Remembering MLKRev. Martin Luther King Jr.King displays his Nobel Peace Prize medal on Dec. 10, 1964 in Oslo, Norway. (credit: AFP/Getty Images)
- Remembering MLKRev. Martin Luther King Jr. Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., (C) is accompanied by famed pediatrician Dr. Benjamin Spock (2nd-L), Father Frederick Reed (3rd-R) and union leader Cleveland Robinson (2nd-R) on March 16, 1967 during an anti-Vietnam War demonstration in New York. (credit: AFP/Getty Images)
- Remembering MLKRev. Martin Luther King Jr.President John F. Kennedy meets with civil rights leaders at the White House August 28, 1963. (Photo by National Archive/Newsmakers)
- Remembering MLKRev. Martin Luther King Jr.Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. (C) waves to supporters from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on August 28, 1963 on the Mall in Washington DC during the "March on Washington". (credit: AFP/Getty Images)
- Remembering MLKRev. Martin Luther King Jr.President Lyndon B. Johnson meets with Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights leaders at the White House. (Photo by National Archive/Newsmakers)
- Remembering MLKRev. Martin Luther King Jr.Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. (3rd from L) walks with supporters during the "March on Washington" on August 28, 1963. Afterwards, King delivered the "I Have a Dream" speech from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. (credit: AFP/Getty Images)
- Remembering MLKRev. Martin Luther King Jr.Two mules pull a cart carrying the coffin of Martin Luther King Jr. during his funeral on April 9, 1968 in Atlanta. He was assassinated on April 4, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee. James Earl Ray confessed to shooting King and was sentenced to 99 years in prison. (credit: AFP/Getty Images)
- Remembering MLKRev. Martin Luther King Jr. Coretta Scott King (5th-R) leads a "March on Memphis" on April 9, 1968, five days after the assassination of her husband, US clergyman and civil rights leader Martin Luther King. On her right, her daughter, Yolanda, walks with her sons Martin and Dexter; on her left appear King's successor, the Rev. Ralph Abernathy, and Andrew Young, later US President Jimmy Carter's ambassador to the United Nations and mayor of Atlanta.(credit: AFP/Getty Images)
- Scenes From NYC Women's March 2019Thousands gathered on the streets of New York City to march and rally on Jan. 19, 2019.
Latest Photos
Scenes From NYC Women's March 2019Thousands gathered on the streets of New York City to march and rally on Jan. 19, 2019.
Controlled Demolition Of The Tappan Zee BridgeThe Tappan Zee Bridge went out a bang during a controlled demolition that brought down the remains of the old bridge.
'Miracle On The Hudson:' Then To NowA look back at the "Miracle on the Hudson" in which US Airways Flight 1549 suffered a bird while departing LaGuardia Airport and was forced to land in the Hudson River under the control of pilot Capt. Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger on Jan. 15, 2004.
Golden Globes 2019 FashionsCheck out some of the fashions at the 2019 Golden Globes Awards.
PHOTOS: Actress, Filmmaker Penny Marshall Through The YearsThe Bronx-born filmmaker passed away peacefully at her home in the Hollywood Hills from complications due to diabetes on Monday, publicist Michelle Bega said.
PHOTOS: Meghan Markle's Royal FashionTake a look at the evolving fashion style of the newest member in the British royal family, Meghan Markle.