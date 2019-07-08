World Champs: U.S. Women's National Team Wins 2019 World CupThe U.S. won its record fourth Women’s World Cup title and second in a row, beating the Netherlands 2-0.

Macy's 4th Of July Fireworks SpectacularMillions of people watched as fireworks lit up the sky over the Brooklyn Bridge on July 4, 2019 in New York City.

2019 Annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating ContestSpectators came from far and wide on July 4, 2019, to take in the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest as competitors tried to take in as many hot dogs as they could handle.

Are You Ready To Glamping On Long Island?Two state parks are now offering “glamorous camping” for those who just can’t or wont pitch a tent, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported.

Nathan's Fourth Of July Hot Dog Eating Competition Weigh-InContestants gathered at the weigh-in for the annual Nathan's Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Competition.

A Life Of Service: NYPD Det. Luis Alvarez Through The YearsDet. Luis Alvarez, who became the face of the 9/11 health crisis, was laid to rest after three-year battle with cancer.