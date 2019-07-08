CBSN New YorkWatch Now
  • World Champs: U.S. Women’s National Team Wins 2019 World CupUSWNT Wins 2019 World CupJessica McDonald celebrates with her son Jeremiah following her team's victory in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 7, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
  • World Champs: U.S. Women’s National Team Wins 2019 World CupUSWNT Wins 2019 World CupMegan Rapinoe lifts the FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy following her team's victory in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 7, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)
  • World Champs: U.S. Women’s National Team Wins 2019 World CupUSWNT Wins 2019 World CupSamantha Mewis of the USA and teammate Abby Dahlkemper celebrate following their sides victory in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 7, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
  • World Champs: U.S. Women’s National Team Wins 2019 World CupUSWNT Wins 2019 World CupMegan Rapinoe of the USA and Carlos Cordeiro, President of the USA Soccer Federation celebrate following their sides victory in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 7, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
  • World Champs: U.S. Women’s National Team Wins 2019 World CupUSWNT Wins 2019 World CupPlayers of USA celebrate at full time of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 7, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
  • World Champs: U.S. Women’s National Team Wins 2019 World CupUSWNT Wins 2019 World CupRose Lavelle of the USA celebrates with teammates Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan after scoring her team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 7, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
  • World Champs: U.S. Women’s National Team Wins 2019 World CupUSWNT Wins 2019 World CupA USA fan looks on during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 7, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
  • World Champs: U.S. Women’s National Team Wins 2019 World CupUSWNT Wins 2019 World CupCarli Lloyd celebrates with the trophy following victory in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 7, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)
  • World Champs: U.S. Women’s National Team Wins 2019 World CupUSWNT Wins 2019 World CupCarli Lloyd celebrates with the trophy following victory in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)
  • World Champs: U.S. Women’s National Team Wins 2019 World CupUSWNT Wins 2019 World CupRose Lavelle celebrates with teammates Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan after scoring her team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 7, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
  • World Champs: U.S. Women’s National Team Wins 2019 World CupUSWNT Wins 2019 World CupMegan Rapinoe and teammates pose with the FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy following their team's victory in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 7, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)
  • World Champs: U.S. Women’s National Team Wins 2019 World CupUSWNT Wins 2019 World CupPlayers of the USA celebrate with the trophy following victory in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 7, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)
  • World Champs: U.S. Women’s National Team Wins 2019 World CupUSWNT Wins 2019 World CupPlayers of the USA celebrate following their sides victory in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 7, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
  • World Champs: U.S. Women’s National Team Wins 2019 World CupUSWNT Wins 2019 World CupUSA players celebrate with the trophy after the France 2019 Womens World Cup football final match between USA and the Netherlands, on July 7, 2019, at the Lyon Stadium in Lyon, central-eastern France. (Photo by Christophe Simon/AFP/Getty Images)
  • World Champs: U.S. Women’s National Team Wins 2019 World CupUSWNT Wins 2019 World CupUSA's players celebrate with the trophy after the France 2019 Womens World Cup football final match between USA and the Netherlands, on July 7, 2019, at the Lyon Stadium in Lyon, central-eastern France. (credit: Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images)
  • World Champs: U.S. Women’s National Team Wins 2019 World CupUSWNT Wins 2019 World CupUnited States' forward Megan Rapinoe and United States' forward Megan Rapinoe and US players celebrate with the trophy after the France 2019 Womens World Cup football final match between USA and the Netherlands, on July 7, 2019, at the Lyon Stadium in Lyon, central-eastern France. (credit: Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images)
  • World Champs: U.S. Women’s National Team Wins 2019 World CupUSWNT Wins 2019 World CupMegan Rapinoe poses with the trophies after the France 2019 Womens World Cup football final match between USA and the Netherlands, on July 7, 2019, at the Lyon Stadium in Lyon, central-eastern France. (credit: Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images)
  • World Champs: U.S. Women’s National Team Wins 2019 World CupUnited States of America v Netherlands : Final - 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup FranceTeam USA celebrates with the FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy following team's victory in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 7, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
