  • USWNT World Cup Parade: Celebrating The U.S. Womens’ TeamU.S. Women's National Soccer Team Victory Parade and City Hall CeremonyAlex Morgan and members of the United States Women's National Soccer Team are honored at a ceremony at City Hall on July 10, 2019 in New York City. The honor followed a ticker tape parade up lower Manhattan's "Canyon of Heroes" to celebrate their gold medal victory in the 2019 Women's World Cup in France. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
  • USWNT World Cup Parade: Celebrating The U.S. Womens’ TeamU.S. Women's National Soccer Team Victory Parade and City Hall CeremonyMembers of the United States Women's National Soccer Team are honored at a ceremony at City Hall on July 10, 2019 in New York City. The honor followed a ticker tape parade up lower Manhattan's "Canyon of Heroes" to celebrate their gold medal victory in the 2019 Women's World Cup in France. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
  • USWNT World Cup Parade: Celebrating The U.S. Womens’ TeamU.S. Women's National Soccer Team Victory Parade and City Hall CeremonyPresident of the USA Soccer Federation Carlos Cordeiro, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, his Wife Chirlane McCray, Megan Rapinoe, Allie Long, and Alex Morgan celebrate during the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team Victory Parade and City Hall Ceremony on July 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
  • USWNT World Cup Parade: Celebrating The U.S. Womens’ TeamU.S. Women's National Soccer Team Victory Parade and City Hall CeremonyJulie Ertz celebrates during the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team Victory Parade and City Hall Ceremony on July 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
  • USWNT World Cup Parade: Celebrating The U.S. Womens’ TeamU.S. Women's National Soccer Team Victory Parade and City Hall CeremonyFans look on during the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team Victory Parade and City Hall Ceremony on July 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
  • USWNT World Cup Parade: Celebrating The U.S. Womens’ TeamU.S. Women's National Soccer Team Victory Parade and City Hall CeremonyAllie Long celebrates during the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team Victory Parade and City Hall Ceremony on July 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
  • USWNT World Cup Parade: Celebrating The U.S. Womens’ TeamU.S. Women's National Soccer Team Victory Parade and City Hall CeremonyDepartment of Sanitation workers watch as members of the US Women's National Soccer Team travel down the "Canyon of Heroes" in a ticker tape parade on July 10, 2019 in New York City. The team defeated the Netherlands 2-0 Sunday in France to win the 2019 Women’s World Cup. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
  • USWNT World Cup Parade: Celebrating The U.S. Womens’ TeamU.S. Women's National Soccer Team Victory Parade and City Hall CeremonyPeople cheer as members of the US Women's National Soccer Team travel down the "Canyon of Heroes" in a ticker tape parade on July 10, 2019 in New York City. The team defeated the Netherlands 2-0 Sunday in France to win the 2019 Women’s World Cup. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
  • USWNT World Cup Parade: Celebrating The U.S. Womens’ TeamU.S. Women's National Soccer Team Victory Parade and City Hall CeremonyPeople cheer as members of the US Women's National Soccer Team travel down the "Canyon of Heroes" in a ticker tape parade on July 10, 2019 in New York City. The team defeated the Netherlands 2-0 Sunday in France to win the 2019 Women’s World Cup. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
  • USWNT World Cup Parade: Celebrating The U.S. Womens’ TeamU.S. Women's National Soccer Team Victory Parade and City Hall CeremonyYoung fans cheer as members of the US Women's National Soccer Team travel down the "Canyon of Heroes" in a ticker tape parade on July 10, 2019 in New York City. The team defeated the Netherlands 2-0 Sunday in France to win the 2019 Women’s World Cup. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
  • USWNT World Cup Parade: Celebrating The U.S. Womens’ TeamU.S. Women's National Soccer Team Victory Parade and City Hall CeremonyA fan looks on during the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team Victory Parade and City Hall Ceremony on July 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
  • USWNT World Cup Parade: Celebrating The U.S. Womens’ TeamU.S. Women's National Soccer Team Victory Parade and City Hall CeremonyFans look on during the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team Victory Parade and City Hall Ceremony on July 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
  • USWNT World Cup Parade: Celebrating The U.S. Womens’ TeamU.S. Women's National Soccer Team Victory Parade and City Hall CeremonyThe USA Womens Soccer team celebrate with New York Mayor Bill Deblasio during the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team Victory Parade and City Hall Ceremony on July 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
  • USWNT World Cup Parade: Celebrating The U.S. Womens’ TeamU.S. Women's National Soccer Team Victory Parade and City Hall CeremonyAlex Morgan, and Allie Long celebrate during the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team Victory Parade and City Hall Ceremony on July 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
  • USWNT World Cup Parade: Celebrating The U.S. Womens’ TeamU.S. Women's National Soccer Team Victory Parade and City Hall CeremonyMegan Rapinoe celebrates during the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team Victory Parade and City Hall Ceremony on July 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
  • USWNT World Cup Parade: Celebrating The U.S. Womens’ TeamU.S. Women's National Soccer Team Victory Parade and City Hall CeremonyPeople cheer as members of the US Women's National Soccer Team travel down the "Canyon of Heroes" in a ticker tape parade on July 10, 2019 in New York City. The team defeated the Netherlands 2-0 Sunday in France to win the 2019 Women’s World Cup. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
  • USWNT World Cup Parade: Celebrating The U.S. Womens’ TeamU.S. Women's National Soccer Team Victory Parade and City Hall CeremonyFans celebrate during a Victory Ticker Tape Parade for the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team down the Canyon of Heroes on July 10, 2019 in the Manhattan borough of New York City. The USA defeated the Netherlands on Sunday to win the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
  • USWNT World Cup Parade: Celebrating The U.S. Womens’ TeamU.S. Women's National Soccer Team Victory Parade and City Hall CeremonyFans celebrate during a Victory Ticker Tape Parade for the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team down the Canyon of Heroes on July 10, 2019 in the Manhattan borough of New York City. The USA defeated the Netherlands on Sunday to win the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
  • USWNT World Cup Parade: Celebrating The U.S. Womens’ TeamU.S. Women's National Soccer Team Victory Parade and City Hall CeremonyFans celebrate during a Victory Ticker Tape Parade for the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team down the Canyon of Heroes on July 10, 2019 in the Manhattan borough of New York City. The USA defeated the Netherlands on Sunday to win the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
  • USWNT World Cup Parade: Celebrating The U.S. Womens’ TeamU.S. Women's National Soccer Team Victory Parade and City Hall CeremonyFans celebrate during a Victory Ticker Tape Parade for the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team down the Canyon of Heroes on July 10, 2019 in the Manhattan borough of New York City. The USA defeated the Netherlands on Sunday to win the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
  • USWNT World Cup Parade: Celebrating The U.S. Womens’ TeamU.S. Women's National Soccer Team Victory Parade and City Hall CeremonyFans celebrate during a Victory Ticker Tape Parade for the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team down the Canyon of Heroes on July 10, 2019 in the Manhattan borough of New York City. The USA defeated the Netherlands on Sunday to win the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
  • USWNT World Cup Parade: Celebrating The U.S. Womens’ TeamU.S. Women's National Soccer Team Victory Parade and City Hall CeremonyAlex Morgan, Ali Krieger and Megan Rapinoe celebrate during a Victory Ticker Tape Parade for the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team down the Canyon of Heroes on July 10, 2019 in the Manhattan borough of New York City. The USA defeated the Netherlands on Sunday to win the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
  • USWNT World Cup Parade: Celebrating The U.S. Womens’ TeamU.S. Women's National Soccer Team Victory Parade and City Hall CeremonyAlex Morgan, Ali Krieger and Megan Rapinoe celebrate during a Victory Ticker Tape Parade for the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team down the Canyon of Heroes on July 10, 2019 in the Manhattan borough of New York City. The USA defeated the Netherlands on Sunday to win the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
  • USWNT World Cup Parade: Celebrating The U.S. Womens’ TeamU.S. Women's National Soccer Team Victory Parade and City Hall CeremonyUSA women's soccer player Megan Rapinoe (C), NY Mayor Bill de Blasio (L) and other team members celebrate in front of the City Hall after the ticker tape parade for the women's World Cup champions on July 10, 2019 in New York. - Amid chants of "equal pay," "USA" and streams of confetti, the World Cup-winning US women's soccer team was feted by tens of thousands of adoring fans with a ticker-tape parade in New York on Wednesday. (Photo by Johannes Eisele /AFP/Getty Images)
  • USWNT World Cup Parade: Celebrating The U.S. Womens’ TeamU.S. Women's National Soccer Team Victory Parade and City Hall CeremonyFans cheer as members of the World Cup-winning US women's soccer team take part in a ticker tape parade for the women's World Cup champions on July 10, 2019 in New York. - Amid chants of "equal pay," "USA" and streams of confetti, the World Cup-winning US women's soccer team was feted by tens of thousands of adoring fans with a ticker-tape parade in New York on Wednesday. (Photo by Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)
  • USWNT World Cup Parade: Celebrating The U.S. Womens’ TeamU.S. Women's National Soccer Team Victory Parade and City Hall CeremonyUSA women's soccer player Megan Rapinoe kisses the trophy in front of the City Hall after the ticker tape parade for the women's World Cup champions on July 10, 2019 in New York. (Photo by Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images)
  • USWNT World Cup Parade: Celebrating The U.S. Womens’ TeamU.S. Women's National Soccer Team Victory Parade and City Hall CeremonyMembers of the World Cup-winning US women's team take part in a ticker tape parade with their trophy for the women's World Cup champions on July 10, 2019 in New York. (Photo by Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images)
  • USWNT World Cup Parade: Celebrating The U.S. Womens’ TeamU.S. Women's National Soccer Team Victory Parade and City Hall CeremonyMembers of the World Cup-winning US women's team take part in a ticker tape parade for the women's World Cup champions on July 10, 2019 in New York. (Photo by Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images)
  • USWNT World Cup Parade: Celebrating The U.S. Womens’ TeamU.S. Women's National Soccer Team Victory Parade and City Hall CeremonyFans cheer as members of the World Cup-winning US women's team take part in a ticker tape parade for the women's World Cup champions on July 10, 2019 in New York. (Photo by Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images)
  • USWNT World Cup Parade: Celebrating The U.S. Womens’ TeamU.S. Women's National Soccer Team Victory Parade and City Hall CeremonyFans cheer as members of the World Cup-winning US women's team take part in a ticker tape parade for the women's World Cup champions on July 10, 2019 in New York. (Photo by Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images)
  • USWNT World Cup Parade: Celebrating The U.S. Womens’ TeamU.S. Women's National Soccer Team Victory Parade and City Hall CeremonyMegan Rapinoe (R) NY Mayor Bill de Blasio, his wife Chirlane McCray(L) and other members of the World Cup-winning US women's team take part in a ticker tape parade for the women's World Cup champions on July 10, 2019 in New York. (Photo by Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images)
  • USWNT World Cup Parade: Celebrating The U.S. Womens’ TeamU.S. Women's National Soccer Team Victory Parade and City Hall CeremonyMembers of the World Cup-winning US women's team take part in a ticker tape parade for the women's World Cup champions on July 10, 2019 in New York. (Photo by Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images)
  • USWNT World Cup Parade: Celebrating The U.S. Womens’ TeamU.S. Women's National Soccer Team Victory Parade and City Hall CeremonyFans cheer as members of the World Cup-winning US women's team take part in a ticker tape parade for the women's World Cup champions on July 10, 2019 in New York. (Photo by Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)
  • USWNT World Cup Parade: Celebrating The U.S. Womens’ TeamU.S. Women's National Soccer Team Victory Parade and City Hall CeremonyFans cheer as members of the World Cup-winning US women's team take part in a ticker tape parade for the women's World Cup champions on July 10, 2019 in New York. (Photo by Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)
  • USWNT World Cup Parade: Celebrating The U.S. Womens’ TeamU.S. Women's National Soccer Team Victory Parade and City Hall CeremonyFans cheer on members of the World Cup-winning US women's team as they take part in a ticker tape parade for the women's World Cup champions on July 10, 2019 in New York. (Photo by Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images)
  • USWNT World Cup Parade: Celebrating The U.S. Womens’ TeamU.S. Women's National Soccer Team Victory Parade and City Hall CeremonyMegan Rapinoe (R) NY Mayor Bill de Blasio, his wife and other members of the World Cup-winning US women's team take part in a ticker tape parade for the women's World Cup champions on July 10, 2019 in New York. (Photo by Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)
  • World Champs: U.S. Women's National Team Wins 2019 World CupThe U.S. won its record fourth Women’s World Cup title and second in a row, beating the Netherlands 2-0.

