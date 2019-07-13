BREAKINGOfficials Say Most Power Restored After Massive Outage In Manhattan
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under: Local, New York News, News, Syndicated CBSNNY, Syndicated Local
  • Power Outage Impacts Parts Of ManhattanPower Outage Impacts Parts Of ManhattanTimes Square's billboards are seen black after a power outage hit Manhattan in New York City on July 13, 2019. (credit: Thomas Urbain/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Power Outage Impacts Parts Of ManhattanPower Outage Impacts Parts Of ManhattanTimes Square's billboards are seen black after a power outage hit Manhattan in New York City on July 13, 2019. (credit: Thomas Urbain/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Power Outage Impacts Parts Of ManhattanPower Outage Impacts Parts Of ManhattanPeople gather at Times Square after a power outage hit Manhattan in New York City on July 13, 2019. (credit: Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Power Outage Impacts Parts Of ManhattanPower Outage Impacts Parts Of ManhattanA police officer directs transit with Times Square's billboards in the background after a power outage hit Manhattan in New York City on July 13, 2019. (credit Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Power Outage Impacts Parts Of ManhattanPower Outage Impacts Parts Of ManhattanPeople take pictures of Times Square's billboards after a power outage hit Manhattan in New York City on July 13, 2019. (credit: Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Power Outage Impacts Parts Of ManhattanPower Outage Impacts Parts Of ManhattanAn ice cream truck sits on the corner of 7th Ave and West 59th street during a major power outage on July 13, 2019 in New York City. (credit: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)
  • Power Outage Impacts Parts Of ManhattanPower Outage Impacts Parts Of ManhattanA woman attempts to make a cell phone call at Columbus Circle during a major power outage on July 13, 2019 in New York City. (credit: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)
  • Power Outage Impacts Parts Of ManhattanPower Outage Impacts Parts Of ManhattanTimes Square's billboards are seen black after a power outage hit Manhattan in New York City on July 13, 2019. (credit: Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Power Outage Impacts Parts Of ManhattanPower Outage Impacts Parts Of ManhattanTimes Square's billboards are seen black after a power outage hit Manhattan in New York City on July 13, 2019. (credit: Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Power Outage Impacts Parts Of ManhattanPower Outage Impacts Parts Of ManhattanTimes Square's billboards are seen black after a power outage hit Manhattan in New York City on July 13, 2019. (credit: Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Power Outage Impacts Parts Of ManhattanPower Outage Impacts Parts Of ManhattanA group of boys attempt to use their phones on the corner of West 58th Street and 7th Avenue during a major power outage on July 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)
  • Power Outage Impacts Parts Of ManhattanPower Outage Impacts Parts Of ManhattanA man directs traffic on 8th Avenue and West 58th Street during a major power outage on July 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)
  • Power Outage Impacts Parts Of ManhattanPower Outage Impacts Parts Of ManhattanLights are out at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child shown at the Lyric Theatre on 43rd Street during a major power outage on July 13, 2019 in New York City. (credit: Byron Smith/Getty Images)
  • Power Outage Impacts Parts Of ManhattanPower Outage Impacts Parts Of ManhattanA woman sits on the steps of Carnegie Hall using her cell phone as a flashlight during a major power outage on July 13, 2019 in New York City. (credit: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)
  • Power Outage Impacts Parts Of ManhattanPower Outage Impacts Parts Of ManhattanA yellow cab picks up passengers during a major power outage on July 13, 2019 in New York City. (credit: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)
  • Power Outage Impacts Parts Of ManhattanPower Outage Impacts Parts Of ManhattanA woman sits inside a Duane Read on 57th Street attempting to use her cell phone during a major power outage on July 13, 2019 in New York City. (credit: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)
  • Power Outage Impacts Parts Of ManhattanPower Outage Impacts Parts Of ManhattanThe M57 crosstown bus pick up passengers during a major power outage on July 13, 2019 in New York City. (credit: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)
  • Power Outage Impacts Parts Of ManhattanPower Outage Impacts Parts Of ManhattanPeople walk down a street of Manhattan after a power outage hit the borough in New York City on July 13, 2019. (credit: Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Power Outage Impacts Parts Of ManhattanPower Outage Impacts Parts Of ManhattanPeople walk down a street of Manhattan after a power outage hit the borough in New York City on July 13, 2019. (credit: Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Power Outage Impacts Parts Of ManhattanPower Outage Impacts Parts Of ManhattanNYPD officers direct traffic on Eight Avenue during a major power outage on July 13, 2019 in New York City. (credit: Byron Smith/Getty Images)
  • Power Outage Impacts Parts Of ManhattanPower Outage Impacts Parts Of ManhattanSome lights are seen in buildings after a power outage hit Manhattan the borough in New York City on July 13, 2019. (credit: Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images)
  • USWNT World Cup Parade: Celebrating The U.S. Womens' TeamThousands of jubilant fans cheered and screamed as the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team was given a special ovation up the Canyon of Heroes.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s