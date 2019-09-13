CBSN New YorkWatch Now
  • Classic Rock Icon Eddie Money: 1949-2019Eddie MoneyMusician Eddie Money performs on stage during the iHeart80s Party 2017 at SAP Center on Jan. 28, 2017, in San Jose, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
  • Classic Rock Icon Eddie Money: 1949-2019Grammy Press ConferenceRecording artists Sisqo and Eddie Money at the Staples Center, Sept. 31, 2000, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Kevin Winter/ImageDirect)
  • Classic Rock Icon Eddie Money: 1949-2019Eddie Money In New YorkEddie Money performs during "FOX & Friends" All American Concert Series outside of FOX Studios on June 7, 2013, in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)
  • Classic Rock Icon Eddie Money: 1949-2019Eddie Money, In New YorkEddie Money and daughter Jesse Money perform during "FOX & Friends" All American Concert Series outside of FOX Studios on June 7, 2013, in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)
  • Classic Rock Icon Eddie Money: 1949-2019iHeart80s Party 2017Musician Eddie Money performs on stage during the iHeart80s Party 2017 at SAP Center on Jan. 28, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
