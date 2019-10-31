AAAHHH! It's Halloween 2019 From Our Viewers!Check out or gallery of spooky costumes, haunted houses and petrifying pets on display for the eve of Oct. 31, 2019!

Harlem Roots Art ExhibitionAn age-old Harlem art collection is being presented to the public for the first time since the 1990s.

Moriches Elementary School 40th Annual Great Pumpkin ContestThe Moriches Elementary School annual Great Pumpkin Contest, started in the late 1970s by art teacher Linda Tucci, celebrates its milestone 40th anniversary.

Columbus Day 2019 In PhotosCheck out the day as Italian pride is celebrated in Manhattan.

Renderings Of New MoMA ExpansionMoMA has undergone a major renovation and expansion, which included adding more than 40,000 square feet of gallery spaces.

A Look Back At The Life Of Diahann CarrollBronx-born Diahann Carroll, who won critical acclaim as the first black woman to star in a non-servant role in a TV series as “Julia,” has died at age 84.

Scenes Around New York Comic Con 2019The annual gathering of pop culture superfans kicked off on Thursday for a weekend of costumed unreality.

Remembering Slain NYPD Officer Brian MulkeenNYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen was shot and killed during a struggle with a suspect early Sunday morning in the Bronx. He was 33 years old and served six years with the department.

'The Art Of The Brick' Lego Exhibit On Display At New York Hall Of ScienceThe Lego artwork exhibit "The Art of the Brick" will be on display at the New York Hall of Science from Sept. 28, 2019, to Jan. 26, 2020.

Popular Westbury Diner Goes Up In FlamesA fire burned through the popular family restaurant Harvest Diner in Westbury, N.Y., on Sept. 26, 2019.

Students Around The World March To Address Climate ChangeThousands of students around the world marched and protested to bring awareness to climate change on Sept. 20, 2019.

Renderings: Renovations, Changes Coming To North End Of Central ParkThe Central Park Conservancy unveiled its largest restoration project to date. The park's north end is getting a makeover.

Honey Harvest Day At Mamaroneck High SchoolIt's a honey of a payoff for Mamaroneck High School Students learning about the critical environmental importance of bees.

Sneak Peek Into 100-Year-Old Long Island Estate's RestorationCarolyn Gusoff shows off what "living large" in the 18th century looked like at Old Westbury Gardens.

Classic Rock Icon Eddie Money: 1949-2019The "Two Tickets To Paradise" and "Take Me Home Tonight" singer, whose real name was Edward Joseph Mahoney, died at the age of 70 after a battle with cancer.

'LifeTown' Teaches Kids And Adults With Special Needs Real World LessonsIt feels like a typical day in downtown, with people running errands and maybe even watching a movie, but LifeTown is a spin on all of that, because all of it is make-believe.

PHOTOS: Remembering Valerie HarperLegendary actress Valerie Harper died on Friday at the age of 80. Harper – a New York native – is best known for her role in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and its spin-off “Rhoda” in the 1970s.

2019 US Open - Day 4Check out the latest photos from the court at the US Open in Flushing, Queens.

2019 US Open - Day 3Check out the latest photos from the court at the US Open in Flushing, Queens.

2019 US Open – Day 2The US Open kicked off on Aug. 26, 2019, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens.

A Look At The Fun Signs Around Fort Tryon ParkThe New York City Department of Parks and Recreation put their sense of humor on display all around the upper Manhattan park.

2019 US Open - Day 1The US Open kicked off on Aug. 26, 2019, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens.

2019 MTV Video Music Awards Held At Newark's Prudential CenterThe 2019 MTV Video Music Awards were held at Newark's Prudential Center on Aug. 26, 2019.

A Closer Look At New York City's Parade CarIf you've watched a ticker-tape parade in New York in the past seven decades, you've seen the same car lead the way down the Canyon of Heroes: a custom-built Imperial Phaeton.