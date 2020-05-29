George Floyd's Death In Police Custody In Minnesota Prompts Protests In NYCProtests over George Floyd‘s death have spread to other U.S. cities, including right here in New York.

Memorial Day Weekend 2020 Around New York CityCurbside pick-up drinks, social distance markers in the park and no-swimming beaches make for a holiday weekend like no other so far.

Tri-State Area Prepares For A Socially Distant Memorial Day WeekendPeople around the tri-state area prepared to celebrate Memorial Day weekend in a very different way as the coronavirus pandemic continues to force everyone to practice safe social distancing.

Coronavirus Cabin Fever: Cooped-Up New Yorkers, New Jerseyans Enjoy Fresh Air As Warm Weather ArrivesThe arrival of May brought beautiful weather to the tri-state area, and many New Yorkers and New Jerseyans took the opportunity to get some fresh air.

CBS2 Saluting Nurses (Photos 1-47)Know a Tri-state nurse serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight? We want to celebrate them on CBS2!

CBS2 Saluting Nurses (Photos 48-96)Know a Tri-state nurse serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight? We want to celebrate them on CBS2!

CBS2 Saluting Nurses (Photos 97-139)Know a Tri-state nurse serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight? We want to celebrate them on CBS2!

CBS2 Saluting Nurses (Photos 140-163)Know a Tri-State Area nurse serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight? We want to celebrate them on CBS2!

CBS2 Saluting Nurses (Photos 164-207)Know a Tri-State Area nurse serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight? We want to celebrate them on CBS2!

CBS2 Saluting Nurses (Photos 208-221)Know a Tri-State Area nurse serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight? We want to celebrate them on CBS2!

Navy Blue Angels, Air Force Thunderbirds Fly Over New York CityThe pride of a nation that is America Strong - our Navy Blue Angels, our Air Force Thunderbirds - were in a joint fly over in salute to our doctors, nurses, medical staff who wake up every morning, or in the middle of the night, and head off to work to fight COVID-19.

Earth Day At Home: Start Your Own Rooftop CompostNew York City recently suspended its composting program, so now is the time to start your own!

Earth Day At Home: Propagate Your Plants In 5 Easy StepsThis Earth Day, bring some green to your space by propagating your plants.

Coronavirus Shutdown: A Look 30 Days InIn April, New York and New Jersey marked 30 days since the coronavirus shut down businesses, schools and more, disrupting everyday life for millions of people.

How To Safely Put On, Wear And Take Off Face MasksAs New Yorkers are instructed to cover their faces outside, what is the safest way to handle them?

Coronavirus Update: How To Safely Remove Disposable GlovesIf you're one of the many people wearing disposable gloves when you're out and about, it's important to know the correct method of taking them off to avoid inadvertently touching part of them which may be contaminated by Covid-19.

Inside Central Park's Coronavirus Field HospitalThe tented field hospital will accommodate COVID-19 patients expected to outpace the capacity of hospitals elsewhere in New York City.

A Look Inside NYC's Viral 'Warzone'The arrival of the Mercy-class USNS Comfort hospital ship and new field hospitals at the Javits Center and Central Park gave hope in the race against the COVID-19 coronavirus this week.

Life In New York City Under The Coronavirus"Social distancing" was an unknown term before the COVID-19 coronavirus led to an unprecedented shut down of New York City.

Coronavirus In New Rochelle: Containment Zone, National Guard & New TestingGov. Andrew Cuomo ordered large gatherings, including schools and houses of worship, in a one-mile radius to close in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus In NYC: Popular Attractions, Public Transit Quiet As People Stay HomeAs city officials ask people to avoid large gatherings and work from home, popular attractions, like Broadway, and the public transit system are seeing unusually small crowds.

Women's History Who's Who - Take The QuizRead the clues and guess the icon who made strides forward for women's opportunities. How many do you know?

Black History Who's Who - Take The QuizRead the clues and guess the icon who made strides forward for African-Americans' opportunities. How many do you know?

Photos: 2020 New York Boat Show Kicks OffThe New York Boat Show returns with plenty of options that are sure to get boating enthusiasts motors' running.