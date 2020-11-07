Celebrations Across New York City After Joe Biden Projected To Become 46th President Of United StatesCrowds formed to celebrate across New York City after multiple major media outlets projected Joe Biden won Pennsylvania and clinched enough electoral college votes to win the presidency.

Election 2020: New Yorkers Head To The Polls On Election Day1.1 million ballots were cast in New York City before polls opened Tuesday morning.

'Man Cave' Built In Grand Central TerminalAt least three MTA employees converted a storage room at Grand Central Terminal as a "man cave," according to an internal investigation.

Old Rail Cars, Heavy Equipment Used To Create Artificial Reef Off Long IslandGov. Andrew Cuomo says the reef helps the shoreline, and attracts fish.

New York City Commemorates 19th Anniversary Of September 11 Terror Attacks With Socially Distant Ceremony During Coronavirus PandemicHundreds of people gathered at Ground Zero to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks and remember the nearly 3,000 people killed that day.

Metropolitan Museum Of Art Reopens With COVID-19 Safety Protocols In PlaceThe Metropolitan Museum of Art reopened on Aug. 29, 2020, welcoming visitors back for the first time since March with new COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

Tropical Storm Isaias Leaves Path Of Destruction In New York And New JerseyTropical Storm Isaias downed numerous trees, which in some case crushed cars, as it swept through New York and New Jersey.

New York City Continues On Road To Recovery After Entering Phase 4 Of ReopeningNew York City entered Phase 4 of reopening on July 20, 2020, bringing back low-risk outdoor activities.

New York City Enters Phase 2 ReopeningNew Yorkers were glad to be able to get their hair cut, visit shops and more as New York City entered Phase 2 reopening on June 22, 2020.

A Closer Look At LaGuardia's New Terminal BLaGuardia Airport's new Terminal B has opened to the public today. The new arrivals and departures hall is more than 50% larger than the old one.

Looting And Its Aftermath In New York CityLooting in New York City prompted officials to put a curfew in place for the first time in decades. Despite the curfew, looting continued.

George Floyd's Death In Police Custody In Minnesota Prompts Protests In NYCProtests over George Floyd‘s death have spread to other U.S. cities, including right here in New York.

Memorial Day Weekend 2020 Around New York CityCurbside pick-up drinks, social distance markers in the park and no-swimming beaches make for a holiday weekend like no other so far.

Tri-State Area Prepares For A Socially Distant Memorial Day WeekendPeople around the tri-state area prepared to celebrate Memorial Day weekend in a very different way as the coronavirus pandemic continues to force everyone to practice safe social distancing.

Coronavirus Cabin Fever: Cooped-Up New Yorkers, New Jerseyans Enjoy Fresh Air As Warm Weather ArrivesThe arrival of May brought beautiful weather to the tri-state area, and many New Yorkers and New Jerseyans took the opportunity to get some fresh air.

CBS2 Saluting Nurses (Photos 1-47)Know a Tri-state nurse serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight? We want to celebrate them on CBS2!

Navy Blue Angels, Air Force Thunderbirds Fly Over New York CityThe pride of a nation that is America Strong - our Navy Blue Angels, our Air Force Thunderbirds - were in a joint fly over in salute to our doctors, nurses, medical staff who wake up every morning, or in the middle of the night, and head off to work to fight COVID-19.

Earth Day At Home: Start Your Own Rooftop CompostNew York City recently suspended its composting program, so now is the time to start your own!

Earth Day At Home: Propagate Your Plants In 5 Easy StepsThis Earth Day, bring some green to your space by propagating your plants.