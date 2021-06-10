Rare Sunrise Eclipse Seen Around The WorldA rare sunrise eclipse dazzled the sky early Thursday morning.

Photos: Remembering Rapper DMX Through The YearsThe Yonkers native died Friday after days on life support at White Plains Hospital.

Yankees Home Opener 2021It was the day baseball fans have been looking forward to: Opening Day. Restrictions have eased up since last season, but spectators still have to follow some COVID guidelines.

Photo Gallery: Nor'easter Brings Heavy Snowfall To Tri-StateThe nor'easter is bringing blizzard-like conditions to the Tri-State Area. States of emergency were declared across the region with close to two feet of snow expected in suburbs north of New York City.

Photo Gallery: Remembering Groundbreaking Actress Cicely TysonGroundbreaking actress Cicely Tyson died at age 96 on Jan. 28, 2021.

Scenes From The Inauguration Of President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala HarrisPresident Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn in on Jan. 20, 2021.

Photos: FBI Searching For Suspects Who Stormed U.S. Capitol BuildingThe FBI is seeking the public's help identifying members of the riotous mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021.

Photos: Pro-Trump Mob Storms U.S. Capitol BuildingSupporters of President Trump stormed barricades and breached the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, shortly after Mr. Trump gave a speech once again falsely claiming to have won a second term.

Photos: Ringing In New Year In Nearly Empty Times SquareA select group of frontline workers and VIP guests had Times Square to themselves to ring in 2021.

Photo Gallery: Tri-State Area Sees 1st Major Snowstorm Of The SeasonNew York City and the surrounding area saw its first major storm of the season on Dec. 16, 2020, with some places seeing more than a foot of snow.

Photo Gallery: Rockland County Family's Holiday Display Bigger And Better Despite PandemicThis New City family set up their annual holiday display with added safety measures and significance this year.

Photo Gallery: 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Minus The CrowdThe Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade had the usual trappings of floats and musical performances, but no crowds.

Photo Gallery: Former NYC Mayor David Dinkins Through The YearsFormer New York City Mayor David N. Dinkins died Monday at the age of 93. Here is a look back at his life and legacy.

Celebrations Across New York City After Joe Biden Projected To Become 46th President Of United StatesCrowds formed to celebrate across New York City after multiple major media outlets projected Joe Biden won Pennsylvania and clinched enough electoral college votes to win the presidency.

Election 2020: New Yorkers Head To The Polls On Election Day1.1 million ballots were cast in New York City before polls opened Tuesday morning.

'Man Cave' Built In Grand Central TerminalAt least three MTA employees converted a storage room at Grand Central Terminal as a "man cave," according to an internal investigation.

Old Rail Cars, Heavy Equipment Used To Create Artificial Reef Off Long IslandGov. Andrew Cuomo says the reef helps the shoreline, and attracts fish.

New York City Commemorates 19th Anniversary Of September 11 Terror Attacks With Socially Distant Ceremony During Coronavirus PandemicHundreds of people gathered at Ground Zero to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks and remember the nearly 3,000 people killed that day.

Metropolitan Museum Of Art Reopens With COVID-19 Safety Protocols In PlaceThe Metropolitan Museum of Art reopened on Aug. 29, 2020, welcoming visitors back for the first time since March with new COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

Tropical Storm Isaias Leaves Path Of Destruction In New York And New JerseyTropical Storm Isaias downed numerous trees, which in some case crushed cars, as it swept through New York and New Jersey.

New York City Continues On Road To Recovery After Entering Phase 4 Of ReopeningNew York City entered Phase 4 of reopening on July 20, 2020, bringing back low-risk outdoor activities.

New York City Enters Phase 2 ReopeningNew Yorkers were glad to be able to get their hair cut, visit shops and more as New York City entered Phase 2 reopening on June 22, 2020.

A Closer Look At LaGuardia's New Terminal BLaGuardia Airport's new Terminal B has opened to the public today. The new arrivals and departures hall is more than 50% larger than the old one.

Looting And Its Aftermath In New York CityLooting in New York City prompted officials to put a curfew in place for the first time in decades. Despite the curfew, looting continued.