Cuomo Drops Out Of New York Governor's Race NEW YORK- SEPTEMBER 3: Andrew Cuomo, the Former federal Housing Secretary, wipes his forhead after announcing at a news conference that he is abandoning his campaign for the governor of New York September 3, 2002 in New York City. Cuomo also announced that he was throwing his support to New York State Comptroller H. Carl McCall one week before the September 10, 2002 Democratic primary. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

New York Attorney General Elect Andrew C New York, UNITED STATES: New York Attorney General Elect Andrew Cuomo (L) joins hands with his father former New York Governor Mario Cuomo during a rally held by New York Democrats, in New York, 07 November 2006. Senator Hillary Clinton of New York said America voted for change, after she was reelected to the Senate, telling her supporters that New York and the country wanted a new beginning. AFP PHOTO / Timothy A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Andrew Cuomo, Attorney General elect, celebrates his electio UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 07: Andrew Cuomo, Attorney General elect, celebrates his election victory on Tuesday, November 7, 2006, in New York. (Photo by David Karp/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Andrew Cuomo as he m UNITED STATES - JANUARY 04: Housing and Urban Development Secretary Andrew Cuomo as he met with members of the Daily News editorial board. (Photo by Pat Carroll/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

Andrew Cuomo Announces Candidacy For Governor Of New York NEW YORK - MAY 22: New York Attorney General Andrew Cuomo stands on stage in the park with his girlfriend, Food Network host Sandra Lee (R) and his father Mario (2nd-L), following his announcement to supporters that he is officially running for the Governor of New York outside the Tweed Courthouse on May 22, 2010 in New York City. For eleven years Cuomo's father, Mario, was the fifty-second Governor of the state. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Politicians And Friends Attend Rep. Charlie Rangel's Birthday Party In NYC NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: Congressman Charles Rangel (D-NY) (L) looks on as candidate for New York governor, New York Attorney General Andrew Cuomo (R) speaks about him during a party to celebrate Rangel's 80th birthday August 11, 2010 in New York City. The party and fundraising gala at New York's Plaza Hotel was held on schedule despite a slate of 13 alleged ethics violations against the venerable congressman and a potential House trial in September. Rangel's actual birthday was on June 11. (Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images)

Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Cuomo Campaigns In New York City NEW YORK - OCTOBER 05: New York Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Cuomo (L) laughs with former New York City mayor Ed Koch at a press conference at John Jay College October 5, 2010 in New York City. Koch, who had defeated Cuomo's dad, Mario, in the New York City mayoral race in 1977, endorsed Cuomo. Cuomo is engaged in a bitter battle with Republican Carl Paladino in the race. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Memorial Service for Stephen Smith Kerry Kennedy, Andrew Cuomo, and family during Memorial Service for Stephen Smith at Frank E. Campbell Funeral Home in New York, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Hofstra University Hosts New York Gubernatorial Debate HEMPSTEAD, NY - OCTOBER 18: Republican gubernatorial nominee Carl Paladino (L), Jimmy McMillan of the Rent is 2 Damn High Party (C) and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Cuomo attend the gubernatorial debate at Hofstra University October 18, 2010 in Hempstead, New York. The two main candidates, Andrew Cuomo and Carl Paladino, appeared onstage with candidates Kristen Davis of the Anti-Prohibition Party, Warren Redlich of the Libertarian Party, Howie Hawkins of the Green Party, Jimmy McMillan of the Rent is 2 Damn High Party, and Charles Barron of the Freedom Party. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Hip-Hop Summit Action Network's First Annual Action Awards Benefit and Dinner - Arrivals Russell Simmons, Andrew Cuomo and Reverend Run during Hip-Hop Summit Action Network's First Annual Action Awards Benefit and Dinner - Arrivals at Laura Belle in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage for JLM)

Press Conference to Demand Repeal of Rockefeller Drug Laws Andrew Cuomo and Sean "P. Diddy" Combs and Tony Marando (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

New York State Democratic Party Election Night Celebration - 2006 Andrew Cuomo addresses supporters at the 2006 Election Night Celebration for the New York State Democratic Party at the Sheraton Ballroom in New York City on November 7, 2006 . (Photo by Jemal Countess/WireImage)

New York State Democratic Party Election Night Celebration - 2006 Andrew Cuomo, Eliot Spitzer and Hillary Rodham Clinton celebrate with the crowd of Democratic supporters following their wins in their various races within the New York Government and Senate. They were in attendance at the 2006 Election Night Celebration for the New York State Democratic Party at the Sheraton Ballroom in New York City on November 7, 2006 . (Photo by Jemal Countess/WireImage)

Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton, Andrew Cuomo and New York State Attorney General Eliot Spitzer attend the New York City Columbus Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton and Andrew Cuomo at the 2006 Columbus Day parade in New York City - October 9, 2006 (Photo by Jemal Countess/WireImage)

2011 NYC LGBT Pride March NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 26: (R-L) New York State Senator Tom Duane, New York City Council Speaker Christine C. Quinn, and Sandra Lee look on as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (3rd L) speaks to the media before the 2011 NYC LGBT Pride March on the Streets of Manhattan on June 26, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by D Dipasupil/WireImage)

Columbus Day Parade Held In New York City NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 10: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo shakes hands along the route of the 67th annual Columbus Day Parade on October 10, 2011 in New York City. The annual celebration of Italian-American culture travels north along Fifth Avenue from 44th Street to 79th Street beginning at 11:30 a.m. This year over 35,000 marchers are expected to participate in the parade. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Super Bowl XLVI - New York Giants Victory Parade NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 07: (L-R) New York Giants Defensive end Justin Tuck, co-owner Steve Tisch, Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Governor Andrew Cuomo, New York Giants matriarch Ann Mara and quarterback Eli Manning ride in the New York Giants Victory Parade following their Super Bowl XLVI win down the Canyon of Heroes on the streets of Manhattan on February 7, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

President Obama Speaks On The Economy In Albany ALBANY, NY - MAY 08: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo stands with U.S. President Barack Obama after introducing the President at the College of Nanoscale Science and Engineering at the University at Albany on May 8, 2012 in Albany, New York. Obama delivered an address that focused on the economy and job creation, two issues which look set to become the central themes of the race against presumptive Republican candidate Mitt Romney. According to a recent Marist College pole, Obama holds a 22-point lead over rival Romney in New York state. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

12-12-12 Concert Benefiting The Robin Hood Relief Fund To Aid The victims Of Hurricane Sandy - Backstage And Audience NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 12: (Exclusive Coverage) New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Jon Bon Jovi and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo backstage during "12-12-12" a concert benefiting The Robin Hood Relief Fund to aid the victims of Hurricane Sandy presented by Clear Channel Media & Entertainment, The Madison Square Garden Company and The Weinstein Company>> at Madison Square Garden on December 12, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Clear Channel)

Annual Columbus Day Parade Marches Down New york's Fifth Avenue NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 14: Democratic new York City mayoral candidate Bill de Blasio (R) speaks with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo while marching in the 69th Annual Columbus Day Parade on October 14, 2013 in New York City. With dozens of floats, marching bands and politicians on hand, the annual celebration of Italian American culture and heritage draws large crowds along 5th Avenue. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Elton John AIDS Foundation's 12th Annual An Enduring Vision Benefit - Inside NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 15: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Billy Joel attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 12th Annual An Enduring Vision Benefit at Cipriani Wall Street on October 15, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Govs Christie And Cuomo Discuss Security Protocols Against Terrorism NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 24: New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (left to right) and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo prepare to announce the initial findings from their joint review of security protocols, in response to growing, global terrorism, for New Jersey and New York during a press conference on September 24, 2014 at 7 World Trade Center in New York, NY. Last week, Christie and Cuomo requested a bi-state review of current safety and security protocols in response to the increased global terrorism threat and today, ten days later, they announced their initial findings as well as signed a memorandum of understanding to increase security for New Jersey and New York. (Photo by Bryan Thomas/Getty Images)

Former New York governor Cuomo funeral NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - JANUARY 06: Current Governoer of New York, Andrew Cuomo (3rd R) is seen with his mother Matilda Cuomo (2nd R) during the funeral of his father New York's former Governor Mario Cuomo, who died in New Years Day at the age of 82, in New York, NY, United States on January 06, 2015. (Photo by Bilgin S. Sasmaz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Food Bank For New York City Can Do Awards Dinner Gala - Inside NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 21: New York State Governor Andrew M. Cuomo (L) and chef Mario Batali attend the Food Bank For New York City Can Do Awards Dinner Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on April 21, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Food Bank For New York City)

Food Bank For New York City Can Do Awards Dinner Gala - Inside NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 21: (L-R) Andrew M. Cuomo, Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan attend the Food Bank For New York City Can Do Awards Dinner Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on April 21, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Food Bank For New York City)

Joe Biden And Andrew Cuomo Make Major Infrastructure Announcement In NYC NEW YORK, NY - JULY 27: Vice President Joe Biden (L) appears with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to unveil plans for new area infrastructure projects on July 27, 2015 in New York City. The highlight of the event was an announcement that a new LaGuardia airport will be built, with construction starting next year. The new facility will will feature state-of-the-art security, transportation and shopping and dining options. The project is estimated to bring 8,000 new jobs to the area. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Pope Francis Visits Our Lady Queen Of Angels In Harlem NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 25: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, along with his girlfriend Sandra Lee, give a gift to Pope Francis at Our Lady Queen of Angels School in East Harlem, September 25, 2015 in New York City. Pope Francis is on a six-day trip to the United States, which includes stops in Washington DC, New York and Philadelphia. (Photo by Debbie Egan-Chin-Pool/Getty Images)

President Obama Speaks On Infrastructure Near New York's Tappan Zee Bridge TARRYTOWN, NY - MAY 14: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo introduces U.S. President Barack Obama at the Washington Irving Boat Club on May 14, 2014 in Tarrytown, New York. Tomorrow President Obama will attend the opening of the National September 11 Memorial and Museum. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

NAN King Day Public Policy Forum NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 18: Reverend Al Sharpton (c) and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (r) speak at the National Action Network Martin Luther King Day Public Policy Forum on January 18, 2016, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

NAN King Day Public Policy Forum NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 18: (L-R) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York city Mayor Bill de Blasio attend the National Action Network Martin Luther King Day Public Policy Forum on January 18, 2016, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Kerry Kennedy and Andrew Cuomo Waving (Original Caption) Washington: Kerry Kennedy and Andrew Cuomo wave to the crowd as they leave St. Matthew's Cathedral after exchanging wedding vows.

Hillary Clinton Joins NY Gov. Cuomo For $15 Minimum Wage Rally In NYC NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 4: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, center, is applauded after he signed a law that will gradually raise New York's minimum wage to $15, at the Javits Convention Center Standing, left to right, are New York state Sen. Jeffrey Klein, New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York state Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and New York state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie April 4, 2016 in New York City. On Friday, the New York Legislature passed a plan that would gradually raise the minimum wage to $15 in New York City by the end of 2018 and in some prosperous suburbs by the end of 2021. The minimum wage would only rise to $12.50 in the rest of the state by 2020, with further increases tied to inflation and other economic indicators. (Photo by Richard Drew-Pool/Getty Images)

Patrick McMullan Archives NEW YORK CITY, NY - MARCH 5: Mark Green and Andrew Cuomo attend New York Magazine Oscar Viewing Party at The Spotted Pig on March 5, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Clint Spaulding/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Explosion In Chelsea Neighborhood Of New York City Injures 29 NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 18: New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (R) and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (C) stand in front of a mangled dumpster while touring the site of an explosion that occurred on Saturday night on September 18, 2016 in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City. An explosion in a construction dumpster that injured 29 people is being labeled an "intentional act". A second device, a pressure cooker, was found four blocks away that an early investigation found was likely also a bomb. (Photo by Justin Lane-Pool/Getty Images)

Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade Held On New York's 5th Avenue NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 17: (L to R) Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archbishop of New York, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny speak with each other during the annual St. Patrick's Day parade on 5th Avenue, March 17, 2017 in New York City. The New York City St. Patrick's Day parade, dating back to 1762, is the world's largest St. Patrick's Day celebration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Patrick McMullan Archives NEW YORK CITY, NY - JANUARY 28: (L-R) Mario Cuomo, Matilda Cuomo, Andrew Cuomo and Sandra Lee attend SANDRA LEE and HOFFMAN PUBLISHING Host an Official Launch Party for SANDRA LEE SEMI-HOMEMADE Magazine at Empire Hotel Rooftop on January 28, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by JONATHON ZIEGLER/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

New York City Deals With Aftermath Of Terror Attack In Manhattan NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 01: New York City Police Commissioner James O'Neill (center) stands with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and (left) and Mayor Bill de Blasio during a news conference about yesterday's attack along a bike path in lower Manhattan that is being called a terrorist incident on November 1, 2017 in New York City. Eight people were killed and 12 were injured on Tuesday afternoon when suspect 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov intentionally drove a truck onto a bike path in lower Manhattan. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

New York Islanders Granted Development In Belmont SOUTH OZONE PARK, NY - DECEMBER 20: (L-R) New York Islanders, John Tavares presents Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo with a jersey at Turf & Field Club on December 20, 2017 in South Ozone Park, New York. (Photo by Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images)

Demonstrators Attend The March For Our Lives Rally Demanding An End To Gun Violence Andrew Cuomo, governor of New York, center, gathers with demonstrators near Central Park during the March For Our Lives in New York, U.S., on March 24, 2018. Thousands of high school students and other gun-control advocates gathered in Washington and across the U.S. Saturday to demand tougher firearms restrictions from an older generation that's delivered little change after years of mass shootings. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

New York Gov. Cuomo Takes A Tour Of New York City Subway NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 6: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo addresses the press following a tour of the MTA's 207th St. overhaul shop and train yard on April 6, 2018 in New York City. Cuomo recently celebrated meeting a funding goal for an emergency action plan to fix New York City's subways. (Photo by Kevin Hagen/Getty Images)

New York Gov. Cuomo Takes A Tour Of New York City Subway NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 6: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo takes a tour of the MTA's 207th St. Overhaul Shop on April 6, 2018 in New York City. Cuomo recently celebrated meeting a funding goal for an emergency action plan to fix New York City's subways. (Photo by Kevin Hagen/Getty Images)

The HBO Documentary Film RX: Early Detection A Cancer Journey With Sandra Lee At The Tribeca Film Festival NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 26: Sandra Lee, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Chris Cuomo and Kimber Lee attend the HBO Documentary Film "RX: Early Detection A Cancer Journey With Sandra Lee" during The Tribeca Film Festival at SVA Theater on April 26, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for HBO)

Madison Square Garden Celebrates Billy Joel's 100th Lifetime Performance NEW YORK, NY - JULY 18: Billy Joel (L) and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo pose in front of a banner during a press conference honoring Joel's 100th Lifetime Performance at Madison Square Garden on July 18, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Cuomo, NIxon Meet In Only Televised Primary Debate HEMPSTEAD, NY - AUGUST 29: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo shakes hands with a moderator as opponent primary opponent Cynthia Nixon prepares before a debate at Hofstra University August 29, 2018 in Hempstead, New York. The debate is the only televised one between the two candidates before the primary on September 13. (Photo by Craig Ruttle-Pool/Getty Images)

Cuomo, NIxon Meet In Only Televised Primary Debate HEMPSTEAD, NY - AUGUST 29: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo answers a question as primary opponent Cynthia Nixon looks on during a debate at Hofstra University August 29, 2018 in Hempstead, New York. The debate is the only televised one between the two candidates before the primary on September 13. (Photo by Craig Ruttle-Pool/Getty Images)

US-VOTE-DEBATE-GOVERNOR-NEWYORK New York Governor Andrew Cuomo arrives for a gubernatorial debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, on August 29, 2018. (Photo by Craig Ruttle / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read CRAIG RUTTLE/AFP via Getty Images)

Andrew Cuomo, politician Bellport, N.Y.: Andrew Cuomo, executive director of HELP, a homeless shelter on Long Island, during an interview there on November 10, 1990.

2018 Global Citizen Festival: Be The Generation - Show NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 29: Robert De Niro and Andrew Cuomo pose backstage during the 2018 Global Citizen Festival: Be The Generation in Central Park on September 29, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Time Warner Center Evacuated In New York After Receiving Suspicious Package NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 24: New York City Police Commissioner James O'Neill (2nd L) speaks at a press conference with Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo (L) and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (2nd R hidden) at the Time Warner Center after an explosive device was found this morning on October 24, 2018 in New York City. CNN's office at the center was evacuated Wednesday morning after a package arrived that was similar to suspicious packages found near the homes of Bill and Hillary Clinton, Barack and Michelle Obama, billionaire philanthropist George Soros and other prominent political figures. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

New York Governor Cuomo Joined By Al Gore Announces State Investment In Offshore Wind Power NEW YORK, NY - JULY 18: Former Vice President Al Gore joins New York Governor Andrew Cuomo as he signs the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act at Fordham Law School in the borough of Manhattan on July 18, 2019 in New York City. Framed by Governor Cuomo as a statewide Green New Deal, the act commits New York state to expand offshore wind power, 100 percent carbon-free electricity by 2040, and mandates that 40 percent of the state's clean energy spending go towards disadvantaged communities. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)

Pyer Moss Honors Black Inventors With 1st Couture ShowFashion designer Kerby Jean-Raymond paid tribute to Black inventors often overlooked by history with his label's first couture show at Villa Lewaro.