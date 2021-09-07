Remembering Michael K. Williams Through The Years

Hurricane Ida Remnants Batter Tri-State With Historic Rain, Tornado ReportsThe once category 4 hurricane passed through New York City, dumping 3.15 inches of rain in the span of an hour at Central Park.

Tropical Storm Henri Brings Heavy Rain, Flash Flooding To Tri-StateHenri was downgraded to a tropical storm overnight, but heavy rain hanging over the area is causing flooding concerns.

New York City Celebrates Reopening With 'We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert'New York City celebrated its progress in the coronavirus pandemic and its gradual reopening with "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" on Aug. 21, 2021.

Andrew Cuomo Through The YearsAndrew Cuomo announced Tuesday he will be stepping down as governor following a bombshell report by New York Attorney General Letitia James found that he had sexually harassed 11 women. Here's a look back at Cuomo's public life through the years.

Pyer Moss Honors Black Inventors With 1st Couture ShowFashion designer Kerby Jean-Raymond paid tribute to Black inventors often overlooked by history with his label's first couture show at Villa Lewaro.

Hometown Heroes Ticker Tape ParadeNew York City threw a ticker tape parade to say thank you to the essential workers who helped the city through the pandemic.

Rare Sunrise Eclipse Seen Around The WorldA rare sunrise eclipse dazzled the sky early Thursday morning.

'In The Heights' Red Carpet Arrivals For Tribeca FestivalSee the stars and creators arrive for the film's world premiere at the United Palace Theatre, kicking of this year's Tribeca Festival.

Photos: Remembering Rapper DMX Through The YearsThe Yonkers native died Friday after days on life support at White Plains Hospital.

Yankees Home Opener 2021It was the day baseball fans have been looking forward to: Opening Day. Restrictions have eased up since last season, but spectators still have to follow some COVID guidelines.

Photo Gallery: Nor'easter Brings Heavy Snowfall To Tri-StateThe nor'easter is bringing blizzard-like conditions to the Tri-State Area. States of emergency were declared across the region with close to two feet of snow expected in suburbs north of New York City.

Photo Gallery: Remembering Groundbreaking Actress Cicely TysonGroundbreaking actress Cicely Tyson died at age 96 on Jan. 28, 2021.

Scenes From The Inauguration Of President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala HarrisPresident Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn in on Jan. 20, 2021.

Photos: FBI Searching For Suspects Who Stormed U.S. Capitol BuildingThe FBI is seeking the public's help identifying members of the riotous mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021.

Photos: Pro-Trump Mob Storms U.S. Capitol BuildingSupporters of President Trump stormed barricades and breached the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, shortly after Mr. Trump gave a speech once again falsely claiming to have won a second term.

Photos: Ringing In New Year In Nearly Empty Times SquareA select group of frontline workers and VIP guests had Times Square to themselves to ring in 2021.

Photo Gallery: Tri-State Area Sees 1st Major Snowstorm Of The SeasonNew York City and the surrounding area saw its first major storm of the season on Dec. 16, 2020, with some places seeing more than a foot of snow.

Photo Gallery: Rockland County Family's Holiday Display Bigger And Better Despite PandemicThis New City family set up their annual holiday display with added safety measures and significance this year.

Photo Gallery: 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Minus The CrowdThe Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade had the usual trappings of floats and musical performances, but no crowds.

Photo Gallery: Former NYC Mayor David Dinkins Through The YearsFormer New York City Mayor David N. Dinkins died Monday at the age of 93. Here is a look back at his life and legacy.

Celebrations Across New York City After Joe Biden Projected To Become 46th President Of United StatesCrowds formed to celebrate across New York City after multiple major media outlets projected Joe Biden won Pennsylvania and clinched enough electoral college votes to win the presidency.

Election 2020: New Yorkers Head To The Polls On Election Day1.1 million ballots were cast in New York City before polls opened Tuesday morning.

'Man Cave' Built In Grand Central TerminalAt least three MTA employees converted a storage room at Grand Central Terminal as a "man cave," according to an internal investigation.