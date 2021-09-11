9/11: Twenty Years Later People observe a moment of silence during a ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum commemorating the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Segar-Pool/Getty Images)

9/11: Twenty Years Later People embrace during a ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum commemorating the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Segar-Pool/Getty Images)

9/11: Twenty Years Later A couple embraces near ceremonies for the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center near the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York, on September 11, 2021. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

9/11: Twenty Years Later Members of the NYPD carry a frayed American Flag during a ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum commemorating the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Anthony Behar-Pool/Getty Images)

9/11: Twenty Years Later A crowd forms near Freedom Tower as they participate in the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center near the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York, on September 11, 2021. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

9/11: Twenty Years Later A couple embrace near ceremonies for the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center near the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York, on September 11, 2021. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

9/11: Twenty Years Later Former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg attend the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2021 in New York. (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

9/11: Twenty Years Later Firefighters take part in a moment of silence on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, on September 11, 2021.(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

9/11: Twenty Years Later Firefighters walk through a street in the Brooklyn borough of New York on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, on September 11, 2021. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

9/11: Twenty Years Later A bell is rung during a moment of silence during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2021 in New York. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla / POOL /AFP via Getty Images)

9/11: Twenty Years Later A woman closes her eyes near ceremonies for the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center near the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York, on September 11, 2021. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

9/11: Twenty Years Later Firefighters take part in a moment of silence on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, on September 11, 2021. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

9/11: Twenty Years Later Firefighters and others take part in a moment of silence on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, on September 11, 2021. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

9/11: Twenty Years Later Joe Walker, a man who lives in the neighborhood, wipes a tear from his face as he participates in the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center near the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York, on September 11, 2021. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

9/11: Twenty Years Later Flowers are seen on the 9/11 Memorial during a ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum commemorating the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Segar-Pool/Getty Images)

9/11: Twenty Years Later Four sisters make a charcoal imprint of the name of their cousin Richard Avery Aronow during a ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum commemorating the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Anthony Behar-Pool/Getty Images)

9/11: Twenty Years Later Joe Walker, a man who lives in the neighborhood, wipes a tear from his face as he participates in the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center near the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York, on September 11, 2021. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

9/11: Twenty Years Later Katie Mascali is comforted by her fiance Andre Jabban as they stand near the name of her father Joseph Mascali during a ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum on September 11, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Ruttle - Pool/Getty Images)

9/11: Twenty Years Later Mary Ellen Davis shields the sun from her eyes as she participates in the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center near the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York, on September 11, 2021. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP via Getty Images)

9/11: Twenty Years Later Firefighters from FDNY Engine Company 217, Brooklyn, salute near the name of their fallen colleagues during the 20th anniversary Memorial at the World Trade Center on September 11, 2021 in New York. (Photo by David Handschuh / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

9/11: Twenty Years Later Randall Goosby (R) and pianist Zhu Wang perform during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2021 in New York. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla / POOL / Getty Images)

9/11: Twenty Years Later Family members and loved ones of victims attend the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2021 in New York. (Photo by David Handschuh / POOL / Getty Images)

9/11: Twenty Years Later Bruce Springsteen performs during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

9/11: Twenty Years Later NYPD and FDNY Memorial Ceremony at FDNY Engine 8, Ladder 2, Battalion 8 on September 11, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

9/11: Twenty Years Later A bell is rung during a moment of silence during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

